RI Conservative Think Tank Leader Laments the Loss of DePetro from WPRO

Mike Stenhouse, the head of the Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity , tells GoLocal that the loss of John DePetro is a blow to the political conversation in the state.

"John has been one of the boldest voices in challenging the status quo, which has caused our state drop to the worst business climate and 48th rank in family prosperity. WPRO and our state have a giant hole to fill," said Stenhouse in an email to GoLocal.



As GoLocal reported earlier today:

Within just a couple hours after the announcement by controversial WPRO talk show host John DePetro that he would not return to the station, the union backed advocacy group "For Our Daughters" took credit for knocking DePetro off the air.

The group issued the following statement:

We accomplished what we set out to do -- John DePetro is off the air at WPRO. Thank you to all the elected leaders, labor unions and community organizations who stood with us in opposition to misogyny and hate radio. The boycott is over. We encourage station leaders to formally adopt policies to prevent this type of situation from happening again.

-- Maureen Martin, chair, For Our Daughters

WPRO's General Manager Holly Paras refused comment on DePetro's departure. And efforts to reach DePetro were unsuccessful.

Talk radio host John DePetro took to his website on Christmas Eve to announce he is walking away from his weekday 9-12 show on WPRO.

DePetro had last made a statement on December 6 announcing he was taking a leave due to a "health situation."

DePetro issued the following statement on his website, www.depetro.com.

Statement from John DePetro December 24, 2016

To all my WPRO radio listeners : At this time, I have decided to conclude my entertaining weekday 9:a.m.-12pm (noon) radio show on WPRO.

Thank you to all my listeners for making 2016 my best year ever in radio, with my coverage of the Trump campaign, my many exclusives, plus my national work on The Savage nation and CNN. I am very grateful for the many loyal listeners who have been entertained by my program on WPRO over the past 10 years.

While at WPRO, I was very proud to win " Best Talk Show" by the Associated Press in 2008 and 2014. I was honored to be voted " Best Talk Show" by the readers of Rhode Island Monthly for 2014.

It was also life changing to be part of raising money for Hasbro Children's Hospital, the Gabrielle heart fund, Jason Foreman scholarship fund and many others. I am eternally grateful to my Executive Producer Kool Keith, anchor Bill Haberman, engineers Dave Farrah, Duffy Egan, all my clients, sponsors and the people at WPRO. Merry Christmas and Happy New year. Thank you.

John DePetro

