RI Charter Public Schools Receive More Than 15,000 Applications - A New Record

Rhode Island charter public schools received a total of 15,430 applications for the 1,770 open sets available for the 2017-18 school year. The number represents an increase of 5.5% over the previous record of 14,628 set last year.

The numbers come according to data put together by the Rhode Island Department of Education.

"These numbers demonstrate that Rhode Island families are demanding, more than ever before, quality public school choice options. As a state, we must continue working to support great public schools, including traditional, charter, and career and technical public schools. Our students thrive in an education system that embraces and supports different learning needs,” said Timothy Groves, executive director of the Rhode Island League of Charter Schools.

This is the first time that applications to Rhode Island charter public schools have gone over 15,000 and represents a 29% increase in applications since the spring of 2014.

Charter Schools in RI

Charter public schools currently educate approximately 8,000 students, or just over 5% of the state's public school population.

Charter schools are public schools, and when the applications to a charter public school exceed the number of open seats in that school, all of those applications go into a blind lottery held annually on March 1. Applicants who are randomly selected from the lottery pool are offered admission.

Rhode Island's 15 independent and three district charter schools range in size, but average about 300 students per school.

Some schools are open to all public school students from across the state, and others are open to public school students in more narrowly defined geographical regions.

Some are K-12, while others are K-5 or high school only.

Families may apply to more than one charter school if they so choose.

Related Slideshow: Charter School Costs to School Districts

The below data show one of the biggest areas of funding losses to charter schools: special education. The gap is demonstrated by comparing per pupil costs for special education for the district and charter schools. Despite having far lower costs, districts must pay tuition to charters as if their costs were the same, resulting in a potential overpayment to the charter and a loss of much-needed funding in the district. Those losses—due to special education alone, not other factors—are listed at the bottom of each slide. Only those districts that lost $50,000 or more are listed. Districts are listed in order of least to greatest losses. Financial data are from the report of the Rhode Island House of Representatives’ Special Commission to Study and Assess Rhode Island’s ‘Fair Funding Formula,’ released May 18. Attendance figures are from the Rhode Island Department of Education. All data are for fiscal year 2014. NOTE: Total actual district losses displayed below are based on the difference for per-pupil special education cost for each charter school to which the district sent students. The average for all charters is shown here for illustrative purposes. Due to limited space, the averages for each charter that each district is sending students to are not shown. The total actual district losses were calculated as follows: The difference between each district’s per-pupil cost and each one of the charters to which it sent students was calculated. The difference was then multiplied by the number of students the district sent to that charter to calculate how much was being lost to each charter. The loss each district experienced for each charter was then added up to get the total amount that district was losing overall to charters. Prev Next 17. West Warwick District Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $3,793 Average Charter Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $1,332 # Students to Charters: 22 Total Actual District Losses to Charters: $60,873 Prev Next 16. Exeter-West Greenwich District Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $4,332 Average Charter Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $1,332 # Students to Charters: 32 Total Actual District Losses to Charters: $79,522 Prev Next 15. Westerly District Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $3,828 Average Charter Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $1,332 # Students to Charters: 43 Total Actual District Losses to Charters: $84,729 Prev Next 14. Chariho District Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $2,923 Average Charter Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $1,332 # Students to Charters: 84 Total Actual District Losses to Charters: $86,495 Prev Next 13. Coventry District Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $3,117 Average Charter Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $1,332 # Students to Charters: 52 Total Actual District Losses to Charters: $93,111 Prev Next 12. North Providence District Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $4,246 Average Charter Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $1,332 # Students to Charters: 45 Total Actual District Losses to Charters: $131,749 Prev Next 11. North Kingstown District Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $3,268 Average Charter Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $1,332 # Students to Charters: 113 Total Actual District Losses to Charters: $144,173 Prev Next 10. South Kingstown District Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $3,942 Average Charter Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $1,332 # Students to Charters: 77 Total Actual District Losses to Charters: $155,384 Prev Next 9. Johnston District Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $5,010 Average Charter Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $1,332 # Students to Charters: 39 Total Actual District Losses to Charters: $157,544 Prev Next 8. Warwick District Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $4,017 Average Charter Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $1,332 # Students to Charters: 64 Total Actual District Losses to Charters: $195,221 Prev Next 7. East Providence District Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $4,324 Average Charter Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $1,332 # Students to Charters: 55 Total Actual District Losses to Charters: $195,633 Prev Next 6. Woonsocket District Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $3,683 Average Charter Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $1,332 # Students to Charters: 120 Total Actual District Losses to Charters: $313,435 Prev Next 5. Cumberland District Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $2,536 Average Charter Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $1,332 # Students to Charters: 350 Total Actual District Losses to Charters: $417,341 Prev Next 4. Lincoln District Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $4,179 Average Charter Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $1,332 # Students to Charters: 168 Total Actual District Losses to Charters: $474,707 Prev Next 3. Cranston District Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $3,740 Average Charter Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $1,332 # Students to Charters: 200 Total Actual District Losses to Charters: $564,566 Prev Next 2. Central Falls District Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $4,979 Average Charter Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $1,332 # Students to Charters: 1,061 Total Actual District Losses to Charters: $3,560,025 Prev Next 1. Providence District Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $3,625 Average Charter Per Pupil Special Education Cost: $1,332 # Students to Charters: 2,905 Total Actual District Losses to Charters: $6,843,191 Prev

