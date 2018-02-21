RI Center for Freedom & Prosperity Blasts Progressive Dems Net Neutrality Bills
Wednesday, February 21, 2018
The center projects that if the legislation is passed, it could also trigger costly “interstate commerce” lawsuits.
"The proper role of state and federal governments should be to deter fraud, enforce contracts, and arbitrate disputes. Clear, consistent, and limited government maximizes innovation and competition. Reliable internet access encourages and accelerates economic growth and development. New government mandates will likely lead to costly litigation because the internet is inherently interstate commerce,” said the Center's CEO, Mike Stenhouse.
See Stenhouse’s interview with Katie McAuliffe of Americans for Tax Reform Below.
The Legislation
According to the center, the bills, sponsored by Senators Jeanine Calkin and Gayle Goldin, and Representatives Aaron Regunberg and Deb Ruggiero among others, would reimpose unnecessary regulations on Internet Service Providers in Rhode Island, in response to the federal government's repeal of similar regulations in 2017.
The bills would also prohibit state and local governments from purchasing any broadband or internet service from any service provider who does not comply with now-defunct federal net neutrality principles.
