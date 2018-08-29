RI AFL-CIO’s Nee to Receive World Peace Prize

Rhode Island AFL-CIO President George Nee will receive the “Roving Ambassador for Peace” prize from the World Peace Prize Awarding Council.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to receive this prestigious prize. The recognition by the World Peace Prize Awarding Council that there is an inextricable link between the work of the Labor movement in its historic struggle for economic justice for all workers and peace will encourage increased activities for a more peaceful and just world,” said Nee.

The presentation ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 15, at the Rhode Island Convention Center from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Our Washington office, headed by Fr. Sean Mc Manus and Barbara Flaherty of the Irish National Caucus, nominated the Honorable George Nee. Our 14-member Board of International and Interfaith judges unanimously selected Mr.Nee. Our Board is comprised of representatives of the world’s nine major religions: Judaism, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism, Confucianism, Catholicism, Protestantism, Russian Orthodox, and Zoroastrianism. We congratulate Mr. Nee while also knowing that his acceptance honors our noble idea and mission of world peace,” said Rev. Dr. Han Min Su, who founded the World Peace Prize.

About Nee

For over 30 years, Nee has served in a variety of capacities with the Rhode Island AFL-CIO including secretary-treasurer and executive director prior to being named president in 2009.

Prior to that, he served as the full-time president of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 76.

A graduate of Rhode Island College, Nee is active on many government and community boards and commissions.

He has also served as a CommerceRI board member since 2010.

