RI ACLU Sues Achievement First Mayoral Academy for Not Providing Records on Transgender Policy
Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Read the Lawsuit Here
“We are very disappointed by the school’s failure to respond to our request for records. RIDE mandates all schools to have policies in place to protect trans students, and the law requires these policies be made publicly available,” said volunteer attorney Annie Goldberg.
The lawsuit comes approximately four months after the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) adopted a transgender policy in which all schools are supposed to comply.
Transgender Policy
In April, RIDE adopted regulations requiring all local education agencies, including charter schools, to have in place by July 1 comprehensive policies to protect the rights of transgender students.
In response, the ACLU filed Access to Public Records (APRA) requests with every public school district in the state to get a copy of their policies, and found that the vast majority had adopted ones in compliance with the RIDE requirement.
On June 1, the ACLU sent a similar APRA request to every public charter school that is not under the jurisdiction of a school district. After being sent the request and, in some instances, a follow-up letter a few weeks later, all but Achievement First responded with copies of their policies.
Under APRA, the schools had ten business days to respond to the ACLU’s request.
The lawsuit notes that even if the school had not yet adopted a transgender policy and had no documents to share, APRA required a response to that effect.
The suit seeks a court order requiring Achievement First to turn over any relevant records it has, as well as the imposition of fines and an award of attorneys’ fees pursuant to the open records statute.
