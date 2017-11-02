RI ACLU “Pleased” With Appointment of Special Master to Oversee UHIP Resolution

United States District Judge William Smith has appointed retired attorney Deming Sherman as a special master to oversee the resolution of Rhode Island’s problems with UHIP.

Rhode Island ACLU Director Steven Brown has released the following statement in response to the appointment.

See the Statement Below

“Given the State’s complete failure to resolve ongoing problems with the UHIP computer system, we are pleased that the Court has appointed a special master to compel the State into compliance. The State’s repeated and ongoing inability to timely provide needed assistance to hungry families is appalling. Today the court formally recognized this through the appointment of a special master.

For too long, the State has pointed its finger at the UHIP vendor, Deloitte, but that does not put food on the table of Rhode Island’s poor. We are hopeful that the special master will take action in the near future to provide interim relief to hundreds of needy families while the broader problems of the UHIP fiasco are investigated and resolved.”

UHIP Assessment Report to Governor Raimondo

