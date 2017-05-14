RI ACLU Files Lawsuit Against Westerly YMCA for Violating Woman’s Right to Breastfeed
Sunday, May 14, 2017
The suit claims that the facility repeatedly prohibited Gooding from breastfeeding her baby in public, in violation of state anti-discrimination laws and a statute specifically allowing breastfeeding in public.
“I am speaking out for women who have been shamed, degraded, harassed, or otherwise prevented from nurturing their children by breastfeeding. Following the extremely upsetting incidents of breastfeeding discrimination at the YMCA, I made a choice that I would take a stand in hopes of enacting effective change in support of one of our most natural civil rights. I encourage women who face breastfeeding discrimination not to be silenced but to raise your voice,” said Gooding.
The Lawsuit
Gooding is a mother of three and a former Ocean Community YMCA employee and member. The complaint claims that in February 2015, while nursing her one-year-old infant in the YMCA’s daycare area, Gooding was told by YMCA employees that she could not breastfeed her child. After the incident, several YMCA supervisors confirmed that she would not be allowed to breastfeed in public due to “concerns about young boys.”
A month later, Gooding again attempted to breastfeed her daughter there, and was again told by staff and supervisors that she could not nurse publicly. Gooding then spoke directly with Maureen Fitzgerald, the Ocean Community YMCA President and CEO, who denied that there was any need to change the center’s public breastfeeding policy, refused to hold a training for employees, and added that Gooding should be “more discreet.”
The complaint notes that later in 2015, after the above incidents happened, Gooding was told that she could no longer bring her baby to the mom/baby yoga class that she taught.
The suit was filed in Rhode Island Superior Court.
