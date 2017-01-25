Rhode Island Not Included in Trump’s $137 Billion Infrastructure List

Rhode Island may have among the worst bridges and roads in America, but the initial $137 billion infrastructure project list from the Trump Administration does not include Rhode Island.

The list of 50 projects around the country that was leaked late on Tuesday includes a number of significant projects around New England, but Rhode Island did not make the initial cut. SEE THE FULL LIST BELOW

The spending program document prepared by the transition team claims that 193,350 direct jobs and 241,700 indirect jobs will be created.

Who's In

The mega-infrastructure bill will include $3 billion to Massachusetts' MBTA for the extension of the Green Line. The project will create 3,000 private jobs. Republican MA Governor Charlie Baker who did not support Trump in the primary or election did attend the inauguration.

Rhode Island's Democratic Governor Gina Raimondo refused to attend the inauguration and all four members of the Congressional delegation are Democrats.

New Hampshire's I-93 is slated to receive $800 million.

In Philadelphia, 15 bridges tied to I-95 are slated to receive $8 billion in funding.

The document was secured by the Kansas City Star.

As GoLocal reported last summer:

Rhode Island has the most deficient bridges in the country with 15% of bridges being deficient, according to the latest TRIP report. The state also has the 4th most congested interstates in the country at 63% as well as the 4th highest rate of vehicle per lane mile at 15,281.

“The TRIP report underscores the urgency with which we must address our transportation problems here in Rhode Island. Although Interstate highway congestion, particularly in the greater Providence area, is at one of the highest levels anywhere in the country, it’s the long-term safety of our roads and bridges that is of greatest concern to AAA. Hopefully, new highway funding sources identified earlier this year will go a long way to improving safety and enhancing mobility for all Rhode Islanders,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast’s senior vice president of public and government affairs.

Trump Infrastructure List - January 2017

