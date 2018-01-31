Rep. O’Brien Introduces Bill to Allow Social Sports Betting
Wednesday, January 31, 2018
“With the Super Bowl occurring this weekend, I think this is practical and reasonable legislation that would make every office pool or good-natured wager between friends and family no longer a crime. Filling out a Super Bowl pool should not make you a criminal and this bill corrects that obvious problem,” said O’Brien.
The legislation also says that no entry fees or proceeds from the gaming can be paid to the house, host, owner or manager of the establishment or private residence.
Sports Betting in RI
This legislation comes less than two weeks after Governor Gina Raimondo’s budget for the Fiscal Year 2019 budget projected getting $23.5 million from a proposal for sports betting at Twin River.
"Four states have legalized sports betting currently in the country, with Nevada being the broadest. Four have passed legislation pending the Supreme Court decision, and 3 additional states have additional legislation pending. We believe Massachusetts will also introduce legislation. We view it as a competitive necessity...we're doing our due diligence -- -- there could be an online component,” a Raimondo official said.
The budget deficit sits at a projected $204.1 million
