Rep. Newberry, RI Legislators Demand RIDOT Make Resurfacing Rt. 146 a Priority
Sunday, March 11, 2018
“When I asked one of my colleagues to join in this effort not only did he enthusiastically agree but he suggested we include photos of his bent wheel rims recently gifted him from a trip up 146. I understand that resources are scarce and road problems are not unique to the northern part of the state, but these terrible conditions leave the wrong impression about Rhode Island on visitors and citizens alike who travel Route 146 every day. I hope DOT will take this request seriously and work diligently to expedite a solution,” said Newberry.
In a letter penned by Rep. Newberry and co-signed by 19 other legislators including Representatives Ackerman, Casey, Corvese, Costantino, Hull, Keable, Marszalkowski, McLaughlin, Morin, O’Brien, O’Grady, Phillips, and Winfield along with Senators Archambault, Cote, Fogarty, Thomas Paolino, Pearson, and Picard, it is noted that Route 146 is not slated for maintenance until 2022.
However, the road surface has deteriorated to the point that four years is too long to wait for such a crucial highway.
Route 146 is one of the five main highway entry points to the state and primary gateway for people traveling to the cities and towns in the northern half of the state including Providence.
