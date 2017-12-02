Rep. Lancia to Propose Study Commission on National Grid
Saturday, December 02, 2017
This proposal comes after National Grid increased the electric rate 53% for Rhode Islanders.
“Despite vehement public opposition for Rhode Island’s Public Utilities Commission to approve the 53% rate increase for electricity, per request of National Grid, it voted to approve it. The decision to raise the cost of energy from 6.3 cents per kilowatt-hour to 9.5 cents is too hard for families trying to make ends meet,” said Lancia.
The proposed study commission will request that National Grid open their books and unveil their business practices.
Lancia added, “Why do rates continue to increase? And why was the response time to the most recent storm so slow?”
National Grid’s Latest Proposal
National Grid filed another proposal with Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission on November 27.
With the most recent proposal, residential electricity customers would see a monthly bill increase of 6 percent while commercial and industrial electricity customers’ bill would range from a 3 to 9 percent.
Gas customers will see an increase of about 5 percent, averaging out to $65 more per month, while commercial and industrial customers’ annual bill impact would range from 1 to 6 percent.
