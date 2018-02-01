Rep. Diaz Introduces Bill to Add Marijuana, Vapor to Secondhand Smoke Laws
Thursday, February 01, 2018
The bill says that any law or regulation which prohibits or protects a person from exposure to secondhand smoke would also include secondhand marijuana smoke or vapors, regardless of how the smoke or vapor was generated.
“Secondhand smoke laws have had a profound effect on public health. Smoke-free policies have brought about an immediate, significant average decline of up to 17 percent in hospital admissions for heart attacks, according to a report from the National Conference of State Legislatures. This bill proactively addresses the problem as it pertains to marijuana and vaping,” said Diaz.
The legislation, which is cosponsored by Representatives John G. Edwards (D-Dist. 70, Tiverton, Portsmouth), Shelby Maldonado (D-Dist. 56, Central Falls), Representative Johnston and Joseph M. McNamara (D-Dist. 19, Warwick, Cranston), has been referred to the House Committee on Health, Education and Welfare.
Secondhand Smoke
Secondhand smoke can cause heart disease and lung cancer in adults who have never smoked and respiratory diseases, asthma complications and slow lung growth in children.
There is no safe level of exposure to tobacco smoke, according to 2006 and 2010 reports by the U.S. Surgeon General’s Office.
“Other states have already enacted laws to combat this growing problem. We want to make sure it pertains to marijuana smoke as well, because of the dangers posed by that practice,” said Rep. Raymond Johnston Jr.
Marijuana smoke contains as much tar and 50% to 70% more carcinogens than tobacco smoke, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
