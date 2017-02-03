Rep. Costantino Asks House Oversight Committee to Assess DMV

Representative Gregory Costantino is asking House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Patricia Serpa and the committee to assess the workings of the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Costantino’s concern comes days after AAA left downtown Providence and also dropped their DMV services at their Royal Little Drive location.

In a letter to Serpa, Costantino wrote,“as you know, the division has been in chaos for months. In November, the Department of Administration filed a lawsuit late against Hewlett-Packard, asking the court to order the company to continue work to complete the new Department of Motor Vehicle technology system.”

READ THE LAWSUIT and MOTION BELOW

Costantino continued, “in short, I am glad to hear that you are taking on various state agencies and holding their feet to the fire. I think the next one to come under scrutiny should be the DMV. They seem to be having the same technological problems that have plagued the Division of Taxation and the Department of Health and Human Services. The division is riddled with problems. I feel a legislative investigation is in order to get to the bottom of whether the division’s problems are strictly technological or if the answers lie elsewhere.”

RI Sues Hewlitt Packard on DMV System

