Reading, Writing and Recovery in Providence
Monday, February 06, 2017
Reading, writing - and recovery.
That is the curriculum at the Anchor Learning Academy, the state’s first recovery high school program. In 2012 Anchor Learning Academy (ALA), located on Hope Street in Providence, opened as a program of The Providence Center to meet the needs of high school students living with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. The unique environment at ALA combines academic rigor with clinical services to address the needs of the whole student and secure a path to academic, physical and social-emotional wellness recovery.
According to the Substance Abuse Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Rhode Island youth rates for illicit drug, marijuana and binge alcohol use are amongst the highest in the nation. In addition, a recent study of our behavior health system by Truven Health Analytics indicated Rhode Island rates of drug and alcohol dependence by individuals 12-18 years old have increased since 2008, while the national rates decreased, creating a significant statistical difference with the rest of the nation.
Addiction is a disease of the brain. Therefore, due to the on-going changes and development of the brain during adolescence the earlier a person begins to use drugs, the more likely he or she is to develop serious problems later in life.
Meanwhile, the use/abuse of illicit drugs can have a substantial impact on school performance. Grades suffer, students lose interest in extra-curricular and social activities, and relationships falter.
Drug and alcohol experimentation generally begins as social behavior, to fit in with the crowd or from peer pressure, but can escalate quickly to addiction, leading to truancy, isolation, dropping out of school, or involvement with the juvenile justice system.
With Rhode Island being the leader in innovative substance use and mental health treatment, it stands to reason that it would have such a high school program to help these students.
Anchor Learning Academy accepts students from every school district. Referrals can be made by anyone for students in grades 9-12 diagnosed with a substance use disorder. Curriculum is individualized, so students can meet all of the requirements of their local high school. The Academy operates on a 180 day school year and offers a 6-week extended school year to help students recover academic credits, meet graduation requirements and continue counseling in a supportive familiar environment.
Clinical services are incorporated into each school day to help students continue the progress they’ve made in treatment and to further develop recovery strategies essential to a successful transition back to their community high school, higher education or into the workforce. Early treatment and development of recovery support systems also offsets the cost of treating adult addiction through hospitalization, unemployment and even prison.
Anchor Learning Academy by the Numbers
Anchor Learning Academy’s SY 2017 average daily census is 15 students; maximum is 20 students. Short term data indicates that the program works. Between 2013 and 2016 every student enrolled used some type of substance at least 3x per week. For students enrolled at ALA for more than three months:
Average student attendance for one semester increased by 20% to 86%
Average student GPA for one semester increased 90%
Graduates enrolled in higher education or employed full-time soared to 80%
Student involvement with juvenile justice decreased by 63%
Addiction has been a difficult disease to talk about, let alone act upon. The stigma that goes along with substance use disorders leaves those who suffer from it feeling ashamed and families at a loss for what to do.
For too long we have thought of addiction as someone else's problem, a lifestyle choice or a result of bad parenting. Addiction is everyone's business and while there are social determinants and genetic factors that place certain individuals at higher risk than others, addiction is not a choice. Addiction is a disease and recovery is possible.
Programs like Anchor Learning Academy help to ensure that all students are provided the tools they need to earn a post-secondary degree, secure gainful employment and lead healthy adult lives as productive members of our society.
John J. Tassoni, Jr. is the President of The Sentinel Group and is the host of Recovery Radio; Lisa Tomasso is Manager of Community Relations at The Providence Center.
Related Slideshow: Top High Schools in Rhode Island 2015
#51 Central High School
2014 Rank: #46
Enrollment: 1087
Mascot: Knights
Claim to Fame: Famous alumni include Ed Cooley (Providence College men's basketball coach) and Marvin Barnes (2nd overall draft pick in the 1974 NBA draft).
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 56.3% (-7.6%)
District spending per pupil: $16,909
Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
#50 Mount Pleasant
2014 Rank: #47
Enrollment: 868
Mascot: Kilties
Claim to Fame: School principal Scott Sutherland was named Rhode Island Principal of the Year in 2014 by the Rhode Island Association of School Principals.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 56.4% (-1%)
District spending per pupil: $16,909
Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
#49 Woonsocket
2014 Rank: #45
Enrollment: 1,556
Mascot: Villa Novans
Claim to Fame: Part of the Urban Debate League, a community partnership between Brown University and a number of Rhode Island schools.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 59.5% (-2.1%)
District spending per pupil: $13,134
Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
#48 RI Nurses Charter HS
2014 Rank: N/A
Enrollment: 218
Claim to Fame: RI Nurses Charter HS offers a study abroad program where students are sent to Cape Verde to gain both academic and hands on learning.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 66%
District spending per pupil: $11,398
Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
#47 Dr. Jorge Alvarez HS
2014 Rank: #44
Enrollment: 407
Claim to Fame: An interactive online Student Action Plan to help students focus and achieve for each year of school.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 70.5% (+1.5%)
District spending per pupil: $16,909
Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
#46 W. B. Cooley HS
2014 Rank: N/A
Enrollment: 684
Mascot: Cavaliers
Claim to Fame: Michaela Keegan, principal of W.B. Cooley High School, was awarded the First Year Principal of the Year in 2013-14 by the Rhode Island Association of School Principals.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 71.9%
District spending per pupil: $16,909
Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
#45 Hope High School
2014 Rank: N/A
Enrollment: 856
Mascot: Blue Wave
Claim to Fame: Hope High School was founded in 1898, and has notable alumni such as: Richard S. Aldrich (former RI Representative), Ray Jarvis (former Boston Red Sox player), and H. P. Lovecraft (horror author).
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 71.7%
District spending per pupil: $16,909
Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
#44 Providence CTA
2014 Rank: #39
Enrollment: 624
Claim to Fame: PCTA offers 10 career and technical programs, including media arts, pastry arts, and electrical and automotive.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 77.3% (+3.8%)
District spending per pupil: $16,909
Student-teacher ratio: 8:1
#43 E-Cubed Academy
2014 Rank: #41
Enrollment: 353
Claim to Fame: A structure based on the Diploma Plus Model fosters positive relationships between parents, students, teachers, and administrators and creates powerful learning experiences that will motivate students to grow and succeed.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 78.5% (+.9%)
District spending per pupil: $16,909
Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
#42 Central Falls HS
2014 Rank: #34
Enrollment: 742
Mascot: Warriors
Claim to Fame: The Central Falls School District gained nation attention when in 2010 they fired their entire teaching staff while in a disagreement with the teacher's union. Ultimately the Obama Administration sided with the school board.
In a more positive light, Central Fall’s Chess Team has experienced incredible success and finished in the top 10 at a national tournament that had over 5,000 competitors, as well as receiving funding from star powerhouses such as Alec Baldwin’s Foundation.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 72% (-1.8%)
District spending per pupil: $17,982
Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
Photo Credit: John Phelan
#41 ACE
2014 Rank: #43
Enrollment: 190
Claim to Fame: At Academy for Career Exploration, students’ four years of study culminates with a year-long Senior Internship/Project experience.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 88.4% (-1.3%)
District spending per pupil: $16,909
Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
#40 Paul Cuffee Charter
2014 Rank: N/A
Enrollment: 258
Claim to Fame: Paul Cuffee School has a maritime theme that is incorporated throughout its educational programs and takes full advantage of the local waterways of Providence.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 91.5%
District spending per pupil: $12,965
Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
#39 Times 2 Academy
2014 Rank: #38
Enrollment: 148
Claim to Fame: Times 2 Academy constantly exposes its students to guest speakers, internship opportunities, college fairs and job shadowing opportunities to encourage their students to embrace their futures.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 78.1% (-16.5%)
District spending per pupil: $16,909
Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
#38 The Met School
2014 Rank: #30
Enrollment: 837
Claim to Fame: The school offers a Entrepreneur 360 Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship is a 60-hour program for students supported by NFTE. Students learn about the concepts and the skills necessary to create a business, sharpen their work ethic and help grow their confidence.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 86.7% (+8.5%)
District spending per pupil: $16,909
Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
#37 Tolman High School
2014 Rank: #40
Enrollment: 996
Mascot: Tigers
Claim to Fame: Famous alumni include: Peter Kilmartin (Rhode Island state representative and current attorney general), Kevin Lima (Disney animator and film director of the films A Goofy Movie, Tarzan, 102 Dalmatians, Eloise at the Plaza, Eloise at Christmastime, and Enchanted), and Abraham Nathanson (developer of the game Bananagrams).
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 78.8% (+7.8%)
District spending per pupil: $13,478
Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
#35 Blackstone Academy
2014 Rank: #37
Enrollment: 171
Claim to Fame: Blackstone Academy Charter School has partnered with more than 25 Rhode Island organizations as part of its programming.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 82.9% (-4.6%)
District spending per pupil: $13,478
Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
#34 West Warwick HS
2014 Rank: #27
Enrollment: 952
Mascot: Wizards
Claim to Fame: The school sports a School Improvement Team that brings staff, students, community members, and parents together once a month to have their voices heard concerning how the school can be tailored for success.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 82.2% (+8.2%)
District spending per pupil: $15,633
Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
#33 Cranston East HS
2014 Rank: #32
Enrollment: 1,545
Mascot: Thunderbolts
Claim to Fame: Famous athletic alumni include Tom Mellow (played in the NHL, won a silver medal at the 1972 Olympics), Vinny Pazienza (former World Champion professional boxer), Mike Stenhouse (played in the MLB for the Expos and Boston Red Sox), Curt Bennett (an All-Star NHL player), Joe Cavanagh (Captained Harvard University’s hockey and tennis teams), Ray Jamieson (Oakland Raider’s fullback), Greg Oden (New England Champion Springboard Diver).
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 82.3% (+3.8%)
District spending per pupil: $14,353
Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
#32 East Providence HS
2014 Rank: #35
Enrollment: 1,481
Mascot: Townies
Claim to Fame: Famous alumni include Jamie Silva (Indianapolis Colts free safety), Claudia Jordan (model and reality TV star), T.J. Del Santo (Meterologist at WPRI-TV), Brent Martineau (Sportscaster), David Franklin (Scientist/Entrepreneur), Kim Schifino (Musician in Matt and Kim), Jennifer Lee (co-writer of Disney’s Wreck It Ralph).
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 79.6% (+5.7%)
District spending per pupil: $14,363
Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
#31 Beacon Charter School
Beacon Charter HS for the Arts
2014 Rank: #29
Enrollment: 230
Mascot: Knight
Claim to Fame: The school honors “Beacon Charter High Artists of the Year” to students that demonstrate a passion and prowess for the arts.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 92.9% (-1.9%)
District spending per pupil: $13,134
Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
#30 Burrillville HS
2014 Rank: #31
Enrollment: 725
Mascot: Broncos
Claim to Fame: The school offers unique clubs such as Dead Poet’s Society and Mountain Biking Club.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 75% (-10.3%)
District spending per pupil: $13,543
Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
#29 Rogers HS
2014 Rank: #14
Enrollment: 568
Mascot: Vikings
Claim to Fame: Famous alumni include Bebe Buell (model, singer, mother of actress Liv Tyler), The Cowsills (family singing act that was the inspiration for TV’s The Partridge Family), Tanya Donelly (co-founder and guitarist of the band Throwing Muses), Joanna Going (actress) Paul Gordon (keyboardist and guitarist for the B-52’s and the Goo Goo Dolls), Kristin Hersh (co-founder of Throwing Muses), P.H. Horgan III (PGA Tour player), Van Johnson (actor), John Mellekas (professional football player), David Narcizo (drummer for the band Throwing Muses), M. Teresa Paiva-Weed (President of the Rhode Island Senate), Jerry Sullivan (sports columnist at The Buffalo News), Noah Jewell (Olympic gymnast).
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 72.7% (+4.5%)
District spending per pupil: $19,770
Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
#27 Coventry HS
2014 Rank: #26
Enrollment: 1,558
Mascot: Oakers
Claim to Fame: WCVY 91.5 FM is the school’s own student-operated rock radio station that continues to expand.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 84.9% (-4.6%)
District spending per pupil: $13,999
Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
#26 Cranston West HS
2014 Rank: #28
Enrollment: 1,462
Mascot: Falcons
Claim to Fame: Famous alumni include Mark van Eeghen (former NFL Pro Bowl running back and the only person ever from Cranston West to have their number retired in any sport), Anthony Meo (baseball player), Jeff Diehl (baseball player), Tom Denucci (actor), Amber van Eeghen (former cheerleader for the New England Patriots).
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 94.8% (+2.3%)
District spending per pupil: $14,353
Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
#25 Cumberland HS
2014 Rank: #36
Enrollment: 1,283
Mascot: Clippers
Claim to Fame: Famous alumni include David Macaulay (author and Caldecott Medal-winning illustrator), Aaron Fricke (gay rights activist), Johnny Goryl (MLB player for Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins), Jon LaRose (MLB player for Boston Red Sox), Daniel Stewart (first openly gay elected mayor in New York State history-Mayor of Plattsburgh, New York), Linda Nochlin (leading abstract expressionist artist), Peter and Bobby John Farrelly (film directors, producers, authors), Suzanne Martin (Emmy-award winning television producer), and Annette Nazareth (a Commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission).
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 87.5% (+2.4%)
District spending per pupil: $12,278
Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
#24 Davies Career & Tech
2014 Rank: #22
Enrollment: 826
Mascot: Patriots
Claim to Fame: Davies ensures that Parents are heavily involved in the curriculum through the Parent Involvement Policy, which is a program supporting the development, implementation, and regular evaluation that includes parents in all grade levels.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 81.4% (+0.7%)
District spending per pupil: $16,683
Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
#23 Warwick Veterans HS
2014 Rank: #20
Enrollment: 834
Mascot: Hurricanes
Claim to Fame: Famous alumni include Bill Almon (baseball player who played in the MLB from 1974 through 1988) and Damian Costantino (baseball player, set NCAA record with hits in 60 consecutive games while playing at Salve Regina in Newport).
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 79.8% (+2.5%)
District spending per pupil: $17,685
Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
#22 Pilgrim HS
2014 Rank: #23
Enrollment: 967
Mascot: Patriots
Claim to Fame: Famous alumni include James Woods (Emmy-award winning actor), Chris Terreri (College All-American, Olympian, and two time Stanley Cup winning NHL goalie), Patrick Sheehan (PGA professional golfer), Dan Wheeler (Major League Baseball pitcher).
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 83.1% (+2.8%)
District spending per pupil: $17,685
Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
#21 Walsh School
Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts
2014 Rank: #33
Enrollment: 192
Claim to Fame: The schools shares prestigious artistic patnerships with RISD, Sandra-Feinstein Gamm Theatre, Fusionworks Dance Company, Athletics, Pawtucket Boys and Girls Club, Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School, and Aurea.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 91.9% (+12.2%)
District spending per pupil: $13,478
Student-teacher ratio: 7:1
#20 Toll Gate HS
2014 Rank: #18
Enrollment: 952
Mascot: Titans
Claim to Fame: Famous alumni include Janice Anderson (Assistant Production Manager of Cirque de Soleil), Tom Cavanagh (Forward, Worcester Sharks), Sara DeCosta (Goalie, 1998 and 2002 U.S. Women’s Olympic Hockey Team), Tony Petrarca (Chief Meteorologist, WPRI-TV), Brian Shanley (President of Providence College), David Petrarca (Director whose work has included Big Love, True Blood, and Hung for HBO; over 40 world premieres including Marvin’s Room on Broadway and West End, Fuddy Meers in NYC, and A Year With Frog and Toad on Broadway).
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 81.5% (+5.6%)
District spending per pupil: $17,685
Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
#19 Mt. Hope HS
2014 Rank: #16
Enrollment: 928
Mascot: Huskies
Claim to Fame: Students have the opportunity to bask in the spotlight in the Husky News Network (HNN), a student news organization where students can serve as anchors, camera men, and content writers.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 86.8% (-3.1%)
District spending per pupil: $15,322
Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
#18 North Providence HS
2014 Rank: #24
Enrollment: 970
Mascot: Cougars
Claim to Fame: Famous alumni include Ernie DiGregorio (basketball player, played for the PC Friars and holds the NBA assist record for a single game with 25. He was also the 1973-74 NBA Rookie of the Year).
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 92% (+4.6%)
District spending per pupil: $14,982
Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
#17 Smithfield HS
2014 Rank: #13
Enrollment: 715
Mascot: Sentinels
Claim to Fame: Students have the opportunity to work in The Confucius Classroom, a public educational institute established in collaboration with the Confucius Institute at Bryant University under the sponsorship of Hanban. The classroom is dedicated to developing globally competent students through an understanding Chinese culture, language, and economic trends.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 88.3% (-0.8%)
District spending per pupil: $14,948
Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
#16 Tiverton HS
2014 Rank: #15
Enrollment: 563
Mascot: Tigers
Claim to Fame: A Tiverton HS student was named Rhode Island Foreign Language Association Student of the Year in 2013.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 93.9% (+6.2%)
District spending per pupil: $16,413
Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
#15 Classical HS
2014 Rank: #19
Enrollment: 1,118
Mascot: Purples
Claim to Fame: Former RI Governors who attended Classical are John Orlando Pastore (Also a US Senator), Bruce Sundlun, and Frank Licht.
Other famous alumni include S. J. Perelman (American Humorist) Rudolph Fisher (pioneering Black radiologist and writer of the Harlem Renaissance), Irving R. Levine (Former NBC News Economics Correspondent), George Macready (American actor), A.O. Scott (Chief New York Times Movie Critic), Stanley Fish (Literary theorist and legal scholar), Michael Kang (Filmmaker), C. M. Eddy, Jr. (Renowned Author), Lauren Corrao (Comedy Central executive; helped develop That '70s Show and Mad TV for Fox),William A. Barnett (Economist), Robin Green (Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning television producer for The Sopranos and Northern Exposure, among others), S. Hastings Richardson (Author) Alexander Knight (Poet), Angel Taveras (First Latino Mayor of Providence).
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 96.6% (+0.5%)
District spending per pupil: $16,909
Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
#14 Scituate HS
2014 Rank: #6
Enrollment: 467
Mascot: Spartans
Claim to Fame: Scituate High School’s “Schools for Schools” club has raised thousands of dollars for Invisible Children to help Uganda defeat the children soldier crisis there.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 91.4% (+3.2%)
District spending per pupil: $14,296
Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
#13 Chariho HS
2014 Rank: #10
Enrollment: 1,137
Mascot: Chargers
Claim to Fame: An aggressive academic program provides students with the opportunity to choose from 13 Advanced Placement courses.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 92.3% (+4.9%)
District spending per pupil: $16,499
Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
#12 Ponaganset HS
2014 Rank: #21
Enrollment: 651
Mascot: Chieftains
Claim to Fame: The school is heated entirely by recycled wood chips in order to preserve the environment. The school also sports an Energy Lab that enables students to develop career pathways in stem agriculture. Their colors are green, and so is their mindset.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 94.3% (+1.1%)
District spending per pupil: $16,243
Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
#11 Middletown HS
2014 Rank: #8
Enrollment: 653
Mascot: Islanders
Claim to Fame: Middletown High School has enacted a specific Professional Learning Community in 2013, a program geared to make fundamental shift from focusing on teaching to an area of learning where students and teachers collaborate.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 86.1% (-4.1%)
District spending per pupil: $15,460
Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
#10 Lincoln HS
2014 Rank: #11
Enrollment: 918
Mascot: Lions
Claim to Fame: Holds an annual show called The Variety Show, entirely student run, which showcases the talents of the student body.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 90.2% (-1%)
District spending per pupil: $16,683
Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
#9 North Smithfield HS
2014 Rank: #12
Enrollment: 522
Mascot: Northmen
Claim to Fame: The Outstanding Music program was a 2013 semi-finalist for the Grammy Signature School Award.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 90.8% (+3.6%)
District spending per pupil: $14,051
Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
#8 North Kingstown HS
2014 Rank: #17
Enrollment: 1,407
Mascot: Skippers
Claim to Fame: The Skippers won 8 awards at the 2014 Cox Rhode Island Sports Awards.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 89% (-1.9%)
District spending per pupil: $15,070
Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
#7 Westerly HS
2014 Rank: #7
Enrollment: 912
Mascot: Bulldogs
Claim to Fame: Famous alumni include Dr. Thomas DiPaola (Education leader in RI), Henry Nardone, Sr. (Member of URI Foundation, RI Board of Regents), Dennis Algiere (Current RI Senate Minority Leader), Dr. John Toscano, (Chairman of Dept. of Chemistry at Johns Hopkins University), Daryl Finizio (Lawyer, New London Mayoral candidate, Westerly City Council), Peter Lewiss (RI State rep, judge, lawyer) Diana Blanda (Actress/Singer).
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 90.5% (-0.6%)
District spending per pupil: $18,933
Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
#6 Portsmouth HS
2014 Rank: #9
Enrollment: 919
Mascot: Patriots
Claim to Fame: The high school band was invited to President Obama's 2013 Inaugural Parade in Washington, DC.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 96.9% (+6.4%)
District spending per pupil: $14,981
Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
#5 Exeter/West Greenwich
2014 Rank: #4
Enrollment: 524
Mascot: Scarlet Knights
Claim to Fame: Exeter/West Greenwich has never been ranked outside of the top 5 in GoLocalProv's Top High Schools rankings.
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 92% (-0.5%)
District spending per pupil: $19,754
Student-teacher ratio: 8:1
#4 South Kingstown HS
2014 Rank: #2
Enrollment: 1,042
Mascot: Rebels
Claim to Fame: Famous alumni include Jhumpa Lahiri (Author), Erika Van Pelt (Finalist on American Idol Season 11), and Uriah Duffy (Former bassist of Whitesnake).
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 91.5% (+1.8%)
District spending per pupil: $18,035
Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
#3 Narragansett HS
2014 Rank: #1
Enrollment: 421
Mascot: Mariners
Claim to Fame: Famous alumni include David Cicilline (US Congressman and former Mayor of Providence) and John DeCubellis (lawyer/judge, General Counsel to National Education Association RI).
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 88.5% (-2.3%)
District spending per pupil: $19,169
Student-teacher ratio: 8:1
#2 Barrington HS
2014 Rank: #5
Enrollment: 1,055
Mascot: Eagles
Claim to Fame: Famous alumni include Bill Reynolds (Providence Journal Sports Columnist), Phil Madeira (Award-winning Songwriter/Musician), Judy Clapp (Recording Engineer who has worked with Dwight Yoakham and Bill Frisell), Brian Howe (Film and television actor), Marceline Hugot (Film, television and Broadway actress), Brett Quigley (PGA golfer), Shanna Moakler (Former Miss USA and Playboy Magazine model), Spalding Gray (Monologuist/Actor), and Matthew Broome (New England Amateur Golf Champion).
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 94% (-1.6%)
District spending per pupil: $14,217
Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
#1 East Greenwich HS
2014 Rank: #3
Enrollment: 713
Mascot: Avengers
Claim to Fame: Famous alumni include Donald Carcieri (Governor of RI), Suzanne Carcieri (First Lady of RI), Debra Messing (Actress), Mark Zito (Radio Host) and Leeann Tingley (2006 Miss Rhode Island USA).
2015 Performance at a Glance
Graduation rate: 96.1% (+3.5%)
District spending per pupil: $14,987
Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
