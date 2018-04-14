Reactions to U.S. Led Military Strike Against Syria - SEE VIDEO

Friday evening U.S. and ally forces launched military air strikes against three locations in Syria. Both French and British military forces participated in the military action. The strikes were in response to the Syrian government's use of gas to kill its own people - primarily on women and children.

Reaction from members of Rhode Island's Congressional delegation:

U.S. Congressman David N. Cicilline

Cicilline, who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, issued the following statement tonight:

“The Assad regime’s use of chemical weapons is horrific and demands a strong and effective response from the United States and the civilized world.”

“The President is required under the Constitution to come to Congress to seek authorization for the use of military force. Tonight, the President ordered sustained military strikes against the Assad regime without the required approval. This is not just reckless, it’s also illegal. I’ve been pushing for a thorough debate on the proper use of military force since I came to Congress, and I will continue to do so.”

“Please keep our troops in your thoughts and prayers tonight. May God watch over them and keep them safe from harm.”

U.S. Senator Jack Reed

U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-RI), the Ranking Member of the Armed Services Committee, issued the following statement on President Trump authorizing U.S. military strikes in Syria:

“The use of chemical weapons is abhorrent and a violation of international law. Their use is not something to ignore.

“We need more information to determine the scope and effectiveness of this action. There are also significant and complicated questions with respect to the legal justification for tonight’s strikes.

“President Trump’s impulsive tweets boxed him in. Isolated punitive action is no replacement for a comprehensive strategy designed to bring about an end to the conflict in Syria – the only thing that will truly bring relief to the Syrian people.

“Over the last year, President Trump has marginalized the efforts of our diplomatic personnel while pursuing military operations that are disassociated from any broader Syria-specific or regional strategy.

“Put simply, the American people need to hear an actual strategy and an actual legal justification. Congress has a constitutional duty and I hope the majority permits appropriate hearings and briefings.”

