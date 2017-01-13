Raimondo’s UHIP “Decisiveness” Four Months Too Late - Leaders Blame Gov & Roberts
Friday, January 13, 2017
Critics of UHIP, which has adversely impacted thousands and is the subject of an ACLU lawsuit, were not impressed however by Raimondo’s assertion that action was taken quickly or effectively — and questioned the ousting of Melba DePena and Thom Guertin, while keeping Secretary of Health and Human Services, Elizabeth Roberts.
“After four long months, the issue is not firing two people who weren't the real decision makers,” said House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan. “The issue is why the top leaders chose to launch a woefully incomplete system to begin with. Those leaders knew it was not ready. "
“This is Governor Raimondo's total failure of leadership and the height of her arrogance,” said Republican Party Chair Brandon Bell. “She ignored warnings about launching from the federal government, she fired approximately 40 people prematurely and she hired political people who had no business running the Department of Human Services."
Among those who criticized Raimondo on Thursday was Nicholas Oliver with the Rhode Island Partnership for Home Care, who has seen significant ramifications result from the UHIP problems.
“Removing DHS Director DePena and Chief Digital Officer Guertin does not resolve provider reimbursement delays, nor resolves the current access to healthcare barriers caused by this UHIP implementation failure. I was underwhelmed by the Governor’s remarks today,” said Oliver.
Calling for Responsible Parties
The bulk of the criticism however focused on why Rhode Island moved forward despite warning from the federal government — and who should be held responsible for doing so.
“Decisive action would have been to ‘just say no’ to the ludicrous idea of ignoring the federal government’s warnings against going live with the new UHIP system and turning off the old system before ensuring the new one worked properly,” said Pam Gencarella with taxpayer advocacy group OSTPA. “Can firing two people be considered ‘decisive action’ when that does nothing to fix the problem? There is no silver bullet that will help the failed project."
Representative Anthony Giarrusso, who was a vocal critic during the Assembly’s UHIP hearings, raised his concerns.
Former Director of Administration Gary Sasse pointed to Roberts, whose involvement in the development of the program dates back to the Chafee administration.
“Taking action to hold staff accountable for the botched UHIP was long overdue - better late than never,” said Sasse. “However, it is not clear who was ultimately responsible to the Governor and General Assembly for UHIP implementation. Thus, I am surprised that the Secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services was not held publicly accountable.”
Cautious Optimism, Continued Opposition
Some in the Governor’s Democratic Party — including Representative Patricia Serpa, who spearheaded the hearings into the problems in the fall, offered cautious optimism regarding the changes.
"It is a step in the right direction and I am cautiously optimistic the Governor's comprehensive plan over the next 30 days will begin to turn things around,” said Serpa. “The House Oversight Committee will continue to hold public hearings and I am laser-focused on the final outcome because Rhode Islanders have been suffering for too long."
Opponents, however, remained staunch in their view of the program, in light of other recent problems at the state level.
"To maintain public confidence in government, it is appropriate to hold public officials and vendors accountable for their failures, as the governor did today. None of this, however, justifies $80 million in state funds and hundreds of millions of federal funds to create a computer system that is designed to expand reliance on and enrollment in public assistance programs,” said Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity CEO Mike Stenhouse.
“Given the increasing number of failed government boondoggles, from 38 Studios, to the DMV computer system, many others, and now UHIP, maybe we should finally realize that the state is incapable of taking care of our every need,” he added.
From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa:
Any correspondence from Deloitte that addresses the readiness — or lack of readiness — of the system to go live in July then in September. This should include all discussions of the outstanding problems.
From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa:
Numbers that demonstrate by DHS field office, how many clients submitted applications, how many were initiated, how many were completed - prior to the switch to Bridges and then for the month it’s been operating. This data should be provided by day, week, and month for July, August, September, and October.
From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa:
Results of the UAT (User Acceptance Testing) testing for Bridges — I would like to know how many times they conducted testing and, at a minimum, the score cards if not the scenarios they used to test it.
From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa:
Reports generated by HealthSource for the last 6 months on errors and problems and then the most current report that details the problems to see how HealthSource is being impacted by UHIP Phase 2, also called Bridges.
From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa:
A description of what the testing scenario the feds recommend, a description of the testing scenario used and an explanation as to why we varied from the one the feds recommended.
From House Finance Chair, Representative Marvin Abney and House Oversight Chair, Representative Patricia Serpa:
How many Deloitte tickets have been issued since October 1 requiring Deloitte to address a specific data issue or application issue for a specific client? How many of these are outstanding right now?
From RI GOP Chairman, Brandon Bell:
Who bears the responsibility for the UHIP budget sky-rocketing out of control? The initial estimate set the UHIP cost at $135 million prior to the Chafee Administration adjusting the budget to $209 million, these projections are a long way from the report reported cost of $364 million.
