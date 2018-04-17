Raimondo Has Strong Connection to Key Judge in Trump-Cohen Case
Tuesday, April 17, 2018
The BBC reports that on Monday, Wood denied Cohen's attorneys attempts to prevent prosecutors from reviewing the materials seized in the FBI raids.
Trump's attorney says the computers, phones, and documents should be protected under attorney-client privilege.
Wood ruled his application for a preliminary injunction was premature.
“The judge allowed prosecutors to proceed with the cataloging of evidence seized in raids, while a system is set up to ensure that records protected by attorney-client privilege are not disclosed to investigators,” reported the BBC.
Kimba Wood was once President Bill Clinton’s nominee for United States Attorney General, but forced to withdraw for failing to pay taxes on the wages of domestic help.
After graduating from Yale Law School, Raimondo clerked Wood of the Southern District of New York.
Wood is a former Playboy Bunny, once working for one of Hugh Hefner’s clubs.
And, she was also tied to one of the most salacious tabloid-driven affairs/divorces in New York.
The New York Daily News reported:
Wood was dubbed the “Love Judge” in 1995 when the soon-to-be ex-wife of a multimillionaire Wall Street financier found his diary, which was filled with passionate prose about his trysts with the jurist.
The illicit romance began in the spring of that year with dinners at ritzy restaurants and weekend getaways at Wood’s country home. At the time, Kimba was married to a Time magazine columnist but the two were about to divorce.
Richardson — who was worth an estimated $157 million at the time — wrote in superlatives about the judge, even describing one fireside rendezvous at the country home as “beautiful an eight hours as I have spent in my life.”
