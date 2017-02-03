Raimondo’s Black History Month Comments Ripped by Former State Rep Rickman
Friday, February 03, 2017
Raimondo's full statement, which can be seen below, saw the Governor state, "[My] administration will fight every day to work towards real economic opportunity for all in our state who work hard and play by the rules."
"This is a right-wing statement," said Rickman on Thursday. "My reaction was, did she really say this? In a celebratory message? It's a subtle criticism probably not known to the writer of the release."
Latest in Addressing Minorities
Raimondo, who recently pledged to increase minority participation in state contracts, has one black senior staff member out of a total of fourteen, and four black cabinet members out of a total of 28.
"She made a statement about increasing minority participation in state government, but I've seen no mechanism, no directives," said Rickman. "If she had any sense, she'd have all the quasi-government agencies in. There are ten things she could have done by now."
But Rickman said he took issue with the "work hard and play by the rules" line he said he has heard used many times before in other contexts -- but not in the recognition of the contribution that black Americans have made to the country.
"That's a vapid comment with negative overtones in this case," said Rickman. "I'm sure she didn't mean it."
Related Articles
- Raimondo Administration Criticized for Inflated Wexford Job Numbers
- Governing Magazine Says Raimondo one of the Most Vulnerable Governors in U.S.
- NEW: Raimondo Taps Ohio Doctor to Head DCYF
- Raimondo to Oust DePena, Guertin Over UHIP Debacle
- Raimondo’s UHIP “Decisiveness” Four Months Too Late - Leaders Blame Gov & Roberts
- Raimondo’s 195 Wexford Job Claims Are False, According to a GoLocal Investigation
- Top RI Progressives Blast Raimondo for Choice of DNC Chair and Corporate Subsidies
- Raimondo Administration Refuses to Answer Questions About Wexford Deal and Brown’s Rent
- Horowitz: Raimondo’s Economic Development Strategy Paying Big Dividends
- Raimondo, Elorza Refuse Comment on Donations from Construction Co. Hit by Feds
- Robert Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Raimondo Luring Jobs at a Price
- Questions Arise Over Raimondo’s Free Tuition Proposal
- Read Raimondo’s State of the State Address—2017
- Chafee Created Twice as Many RI Jobs in His Last 2 Years Than Raimondo in Her First 2 Years
- Nardolillo Questions Raimondo’s Free College Tuition Plan Not Excluding Illegal Immigrants
- Moore: Raimondo’s Free College Folly
- Horowitz: Raimondo’s Free College Tuition Proposal - A Smart Investment in RI’s Future
- ABC6’s “In the Arena” Panel Debates Raimondo’s and Trump’s Big Speeches.
- Biggest Winners and Losers in Raimondo’s FY 18 Budget Proposal
- Battle Looming Between Raimondo, Mattiello on RI Car Tax Repeal
- Raimondo Lifts Line, “The Hardest Part of College Shouldn’t Be Paying for It” from Clinton
- Guest MINDSETTER™ Sen. Sheehan: Raimondo’s Free Tuition Proposal Makes RI an Educational Leader
- NEW: Raimondo Submits FY18 Budget, Banks on Collecting $30 Million from Internet Sales Tax
- 38 Studios Civil Case Concludes, But Raimondo Continues to Block Release of Key Documents
- Raimondo Appoints Archibald & Nolan to Parole Board Replacing Reamer & Rickman
- ABC6’ “In the Arena”- Paolino, DiPrete, Shields, Rickman, and Fenton
- Rickman To Host “Value of the Book” Workshop on March 7 in Providence
- Ray Rickman To Conduct Walking Tour of College Hill on July 12th
- PowerPlayer: Ray Rickman
- Ray Rickman: 13 Who Made a Difference in RI in 2013
- GoLocalTV: Rickman Calls on Raimondo to Support Increased Swim Funding After Warwick Drowning
- ABC6’s “In the Arena” Features DiPrete, Paolino, Rice, Fenton, and Rickman
- ABC6’s “In The Arena” Features Paolino, Rickman, Zarella, Fitzpatrick and Fenton
- ABC6’s “In the Arena” - Paolino Hosts Violet, Segal, Rickman, and Fenton
- ABC6’s “In The Arena” Talks Panhandling with Paolino, Mancuso, Rickman, Florez, and Fenton
- ABC6’s “In The Arena” Features Paolino, DiPrete, Rickman, Violet and Fenton
- ABC6’s “In the Arena” - Paolino, Rickman, Segal Fenton and Talan
- ABC6’s “In the Arena” - Paolino, Rickman, Violet, Rice and Winthrop
- ABC6’s “In The Arena” - Rickman Rips City of Providence for Failure to Address Finances
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It