Raimondo Signs Executive Order Announcing Governor’s Bay Day 2017

Governor Gina Raimondo signed an Executive Order announcing the the 29th Governor’s Bay Day will be held on July 30. The annual celebration was established by then Governor Ed DiPrete.

"Governor's Bay Day is one of my favorite Rhode Island traditions, rooted in the principle of stewardship that compels us to protect our incredible natural resources. There's no better way to promote the preservation of Narragansett Bay than by encouraging Rhode Islanders to enjoy our beautiful state beaches and parks on July 30th.We're lucky to live near some of the country's most beautiful beaches--after all, there's a reason Rhode Island is the Ocean State,” said Raimondo.

Governor’s Bay Day

Governor's Bay Day will include free parking at all Rhode Island state beaches, as well as fishing in Rhode Island's saltwaters without a fishing license.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will also waive the roundtrip fare on all service to South County beaches on Route 66 (URI/Galilee).

Service to the beach will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

Parking will be free at all state beaches, which are:

Charlestown Breachway, Charlestown, RI

East Beach, Charlestown, RI

East Matunuck State Beach, South Kingstown, RI

Misquamicut State Beach, Westerly, RI

Roger W. Wheeler State Beach, Narragansett, RI

Salty Brine State Beach, Narragansett, RI

Scarborough State Beaches (North and South), Narragansett, RI

Related Slideshow: 25 Things to Look Forward to in New England This Summer - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.