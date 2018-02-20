Raimondo Refuses to Return Campaign Donations from Gun Lobbyist

Governor Gina Raimondo is claiming she has not and will not accept campaign donations from gun lobbyists, but state records are clear that she has received donations from one of the most influential lobbyists who represents gun interests.

“Governor Raimondo has never and will never accept a dime from the gun lobby. She signed the bill that takes guns away from abusers and wants to ban military-style weapons and high capacity magazines. She’ll work with any willing partner to make that happen,” David Ortiz, Raimondo’s press secretary told GoLocal in an email on Monday.

When Ortiz was forwarded information about multiple donations from former Democratic Speaker of the House William Murphy, who lobbies for the RI 2nd Amendment Coalition/NRA State Association by GoLocal, Ortiz stopped responding to repeated follow-up questions, including whether Raimondo would return the donations.

According to Rhode Island campaign finance reports, Murphy, who at the time was the registered lobbyist for the NRA affiliate, made two donations totaling $500 in 2014, donated $500 to Raimondo on September 28, 2016, and then followed up with a $350 donation on October 1, 2017. Murphy has given a total of four donations totaling $1,350 to Raimondo while lobbying for gun interests.

Raimondo Tweet Outrage About Gun Violence

Last week, Raimondo Tweeted after the mass shooting in Broward County, Florida, “I pray for the victims of today’s shooting in Parkland + their families. I also pray our nation’s leaders finally, finally take action on guns. The lives lost today could have been saved. We owe all American children the opportunity to learn without the threat of gun violence.”

Murphy Says No Correlation

Murphy, who lobbies for a range of other issues at the RI State House says there is no correlation between his donations and his lobbying. “There is a clause in my consulting agreements that explicitly states that donations are made on my own behalf and not for any client,” said Murphy.

According to RI Campaign Finance reports, Murphy has donated more than $108,000 over the years — going back to 2002.

“The RI 2nd Amendment Coalition is comprised of doctors, lawyers, business people… it is made up of everyone," said Murphy. "Over the past five lobbying years, Murphy has been paid a total of $45,000 by the organization.

The group’s stated purpose is to “provide education and advocate for gun owners rights pursuant tot he second amendment including but not limited to raising funds and lobbying for protection of these rights.”

