Raimondo Office Emails Show NGA Corporate Sponsors Promised Access to Governors and Other VIPs

Documents secured by GoLocalProv relating to the National Governor’s Association meeting held in Rhode Island showed that members of the Governor’s office promised major corporations access to the Governors and top federal officials in exchange for corporate payments.

In one email from Governor Gina Raimondo’s staff to Michael E. McKelvy, CEO of Gilbane Building Corporation, said, “You and you partners will have a chance to interact with Governors across the country in smaller receptions, as well as their staff members…”

The email went on, “There will be 30-40 Governors in attendance, potentially 2-3 Cabinet members related to key domestic priorities — Transportation, HHS, HUD, Education, and Commerce being most likely — a host of Administration staff, including White House staff members.”

Raimondo called McKelvy to press him for the payment and shortly there after his executive assistant followed up with the pledge of a $10,000 payment.

What the Documents Show

The emails and related documents were secured through a request for public records. More than 150 pages were secured and reviewed.

Emails unveiled that Gilbane also offered to allow the use of their new corporate office for a closed reception for the governors.

Cara Cromwell, one of Raimondo’s closest friends and the consultant hired by the Governor to run the NGA event, emailed back to Gilbane, “Thanks so much for your support - as well as the offer to use your space. Please send me the name and address of the person to whom the invoice will be sent and we'll get it processed.”

In another email, CVS government relations executives were told that CVS Larry Merlo would be the only CEO at a Governors-only event in an email from Cromwell, who said, “Mr Merlo is the only CEO in this session. He will be escorted from a green room to participate in the session. I defer to Tiffany [Shakleford of NGA] on the exact timing of his participation as she is in charge of the program but I do know that he will not be in the room for the entire session. There is no AV in the Governors-only sessions."

Corporate Sponsors Received Access to Closed Events and More

Providence Equity Partners, the Rhode Island-based private equity behemoth, also signed up to pay. “We are happy to support the governor on showcasing our great state. We will provide support at the Bronze level ($35,000). Copying our General Counsel Roman who has to approve this for compliance reasons,” wrote Paul Salem, is Senior Managing Director at Providence Equity and is now involved with the owners of the PawSox in trying to secure state funding for the project.

As GoLocal first reported in April, Salem joined the owners effort to build a new stadium at the former Apex site off of I-95.

As GoLocal reported on July 12 before the HGA event, “As part of IGT’s sponsorship, Don Sweitzer, a long-time Democratic party operative and Chairman of IGT’s Global Solutions Corporation, will present to a Governors-only presentation this week. The title of the one-hour presentation is, “CEO Roundtable: Innovative Leadership Ideas that Work.”

WaterFire Not for Public

The emails between one Raimondo staffer and Barnaby Evans shows that the WaterFire event was to be closed to the public.

"I have been told by our counsel staff that we can support the requested event for the Governor's conference but we cannot do it under our current MOA (memorandum of agreement) as it specifies closures for the 'public' and this would be a private event. I can begin drafting the new agreement this week. Obviously, this would require funding to pay for the closure as well. Moving forward I will coordinate with you and the WaterFire staff to get this new MOA finalized,“ wrote Gabe Amo.

Another email unveils that CVS’s influence may not carry much further than Woonsocket — home of the Fortune 10 company.

Michael Ayotte, CVS’s Vice President of State and Local Government Affairs wrote to Amor on the Raimondo staff, “The Governor mentioned that if she could help connect us with a Governor while Larry is at the event she would try. We are having trouble getting a meeting with Governor Baker of all folks. Our MA lobbyist seem to have struck out ... do you or the Governor have any connection there?”

