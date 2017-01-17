video: Raimondo Lifts Line, “The Hardest Part of College Shouldn’t Be Paying for It” from Clinton
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
The key line of her speech, “Because the hardest part of college shouldn’t be paying for it,” was met with great applause.
SEE VIDEO BELOW
But for some, the payoff line had been heard before. GoLocal found that the key line to the Governor’s speech had been delivered by Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in a Democratic Presidential debate held on October 13, 2015.
Ironically, Clinton attributed the line to “a young student in Nevada [who] said to me, the hardest thing about going to college should not be paying for it” during the debate with Bernie Sanders, Jim Webb, Martin O’Malley, and Rhode Island’s Lincoln Chafee.
The debate was moderated by Anderson Cooper.
The line is a verbatim match to Clinton. Raimondo’s ten page speech included 69 footnotes sourcing everything from RI Commerce Corp documents and her own press releases.
Efforts to reach David Ortiz the spokesperson to the Governor were unsuccessful.
2017 Raimondo State of the Union
Related Articles
- Raimondo Administration: Public Profit Over Public Service
- Gov. Raimondo’s Chief-of-Staff Smiley Owns Company Fundraising for Elorza
- Raimondo Orders Expanded DHS Hours, Staff to Address Ongoing UHIP Problems
- Could Pell Beat Raimondo in a Democratic Primary in RI - Like Sanders Beat Clinton?
- Raimondo’s 38 Studios Strategy: Bad Judgment, Bad Advice, or Just Good Ole RI Cronyism
- Riley: Raimondo’s Biggest Problem is Providence
- UPDATED: Raimondo Administration Continues Fight To Block Release of 38 Studios Documents
- Raimondo Administration Refuses to Answer Questions About Wexford Deal and Brown’s Rent
- Horowitz: Raimondo’s Economic Development Strategy Paying Big Dividends
- Raimondo to Oust DePena, Guertin Over UHIP Debacle
- NEW: Raimondo Taps Ohio Doctor to Head DCYF
- Raimondo’s UHIP “Decisiveness” Four Months Too Late - Leaders Blame Gov & Roberts
- Raimondo, Elorza Refuse Comment on Donations from Construction Co. Hit by Feds
- Questions Arise Over Raimondo’s Free Tuition Proposal
- Read Raimondo’s State of the State Address—2017
- Raimondo Administration Criticized for Inflated Wexford Job Numbers
- Governing Magazine Says Raimondo one of the Most Vulnerable Governors in U.S.
- Robert Whitcomb’s Digital Diary: Raimondo Luring Jobs at a Price
- Top RI Progressives Blast Raimondo for Choice of DNC Chair and Corporate Subsidies
- Raimondo’s 195 Wexford Job Claims Are False, According to a GoLocal Investigation
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It