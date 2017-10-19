Raimondo Calls for Delorenzo to Step Down from RI Democratic Party Leadership
Thursday, October 19, 2017
A change.org petition was started following comments Delorenzo made regarding the party, including diminishing Democrat Marcia Ranglin-Vassell's defeat of incumbent John DeSimone, calling the party's left-leaning wing "whack-jobs," and demeaning the sexual harassment allegations recently levied by female members of the General Assembly against colleagues.
See the Petition -- and Comments -- HERE
"Anyone who has the courage to talk about their experience with harassment deserves our support. Efforts to belittle individuals who speak out do nothing except pour fire on the very real problem of workplace sexual harassment and bullying," wrote Raimondo on a Facebook post on Wednesday.
"Joe Delorenzo forfeited his standing as a party leader with his comments that have trivialized and belittled the experiences far too many women have had with harassment. Vice Chair Delorenzo should step down. If he doesn’t, I stand with other Democratic leaders to demand action to remove him from his leadership role with our state party."
Latest for Delorenzo
Rhode Island Democratic Party Chairman Joe McNamara issued the following statement on Wednesday on the recent comments made by Delorenzo.
“I find these comments to be unfortunate, and not in the spirit of the meeting on Sunday, nor the Democratic Party itself. As a Party, we must commit ourselves to inclusion and tolerance whenever we can," said McNamara.
"We will continue to focus on a strong economy that allows everyone who wants a job in our state to get one, ensuring that everyone in our state continues to have access to quality and affordable healthcare, and other substantive issues that Rhode Islanders care about rather than allowing these comments to distract us from the hard work of building a Democratic Party that can continue to rise, organize, and build a stronger future for our state in 2018 and beyond.”
