VIDEO: Raimondo Doubles-Down on Denying Gun-Lobby Money, Despite Repeated Donations
Tuesday, February 27, 2018
GoLocal caught up with Raimondo at a rally in Warwick with "Moms Demand Action," where she signed a symbolic "red flag" executive order to take guns away from individuals who "pose a danger to themselves or others," which would need legislative approval to be enforced.
"I don't take money from the gun lobby," said Raimondo, who has received the contributions from lobbyist and former Rhode Island Speaker of the House William Murphy during her time as Governor, and during Murphy's time as a lobbyist for the 2nd Amendment Coalition, which is a "NRA State Association."
Latest for Raimondo
In her weekly video message last Friday Raimondo said she has had “enough," while condemning the NRA
“Let’s protect Rhode Islanders and send a signal to the rest of the country that it is possible to fight the NRA and win,” she said Saturday.
As GoLocal reported on February 20:
Governor Gina Raimondo is claiming she has not and will not accept campaign donations from gun lobbyists, but state records are clear that she has received donations from one of the most influential lobbyists who represents gun interests.
“Governor Raimondo has never and will never accept a dime from the gun lobby. She signed the bill that takes guns away from abusers and wants to ban military-style weapons and high capacity magazines. She’ll work with any willing partner to make that happen,” David Ortiz, Raimondo’s press secretary told GoLocal in an email on Monday.
According to Rhode Island campaign finance reports, Murphy, who at the time was the registered lobbyist for the NRA affiliate, made two donations totaling $500 in 2014, donated $500 to Raimondo on September 28, 2016, and then followed up with a $350 donation on October 1, 2017. Murphy has given a total of four donations totaling $1,350 to Raimondo while lobbying for gun interests.
"The heartbreaking shooting in Parkland has once again proven that if the federal government won't act, states need to do more to prevent the gun violence that has become far too common. We cannot wait a minute longer for Washington to take action to prevent gun violence," said Raimondo on Monday. "The executive order I signed today is an immediate step we can take to make residents safer. It sets the table for a complementary legislative effort."
