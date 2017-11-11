VIDEO: Governor Raimondo Defends Police Shooting of Santos and Demers

Governor Gina Raimondo tells GoLocalProv New Editor Kate Nagle in an interview at the State House that the shooting of Joseph Santos and Kristen Demers was justified. Santos died on the scene and Demers remains in critical condition at RI Hospital. Neither were armed. Raimondo said in the Facebook LIVE interview, "it was a justified use of force."

Raimondo said she did not believe that the series of chaotic events needed to be reviewed by an independent investigation.

Earlier on Friday at a Press Conference at Providence Public Safety Complex, Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare and Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements said Santos was using his vehicle as a weapon and that it was creating an imminent threat.

See press conference video below Raimondo interview.

Related Slideshow: Step-by-Step How Deadly Police Shooting on I-95 Unfolded

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.