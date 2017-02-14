Raimondo, Chafee and Mattiello All on GoLocal LIVE - See the Schedule

This week GoLocal LIVE features many of the biggest names in Rhode Island politics, including Governor Gina Raimondo. She is scheduled to appear on Wednesday at 3:00 pm on GoLocal LIVE with News Editor Kate Nagle.

On Thursday, former Governor Lincoln Chafee appears in Thursday at 4:00 pm and he is followed by Speaker of the House Nick Mattiello at 4:30 pm.

Also appearing on Wednesday

3:30 PM Jacklyn O'Hara from Girls on the Run at 3:30 pm

3:45 PM Ray Rickman and Robb Dimmick talk about how Stages of Freedom are trying to address issues if equity

4:00 PM Georgia Hollister Isman of RI Working Families Party on Why RI Needs Paid Sick Time

4:15 PM Jasiel Correia, Mayor of Fall River, discusses how he is successfully rebranding Fall River

Stay tuned for more of biggest news makers and most innovative in Rhode Island.

GoLocal LIVE can be watched or listened to on GoLocalProv.com or on Facebook LIVE.

