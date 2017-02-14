Raimondo, Chafee and Mattiello All on GoLocal LIVE - See the Schedule
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
On Thursday, former Governor Lincoln Chafee appears in Thursday at 4:00 pm and he is followed by Speaker of the House Nick Mattiello at 4:30 pm.
Also appearing on Wednesday
3:30 PM Jacklyn O'Hara from Girls on the Run at 3:30 pm
3:45 PM Ray Rickman and Robb Dimmick talk about how Stages of Freedom are trying to address issues if equity
4:00 PM Georgia Hollister Isman of RI Working Families Party on Why RI Needs Paid Sick Time
4:15 PM Jasiel Correia, Mayor of Fall River, discusses how he is successfully rebranding Fall River
Stay tuned for more of biggest news makers and most innovative in Rhode Island.
GoLocal LIVE can be watched or listened to on GoLocalProv.com or on Facebook LIVE.
Related Articles
- LIVE: Dickinson, Former Asst AG & GoLocal’s Attorney Discusses Raimondo’s 38 Studios Announcement
- LIVE: Trudy Coxe Talks Tourism and the Future of Preserving the Past
- LIVE: Luca + Danni Could Be One of RI’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2017
- LIVE: Audubon Brings an Amazing Owl to GoLocal
- Reppucci Founder of Sons of Liberty Spirits Co. Goes LIVE with O’Brien
- LIVE: Downtown Developer & Former Providence Mayor Paolino Talks Panhandling with Nagle
- Monday on GoLocal LIVE - Return of “The Money Man” and Much More
- Mayor Avedisian Talks About His Political Future on GoLocal LIVE
- Vinny Paz Talks MMA, His Father, and Boxing on GoLocal LIVE
- Jim Nellis of RI Food Fights Talks Donuts and So Much More on LIVE
- GoLocal Goes LIVE on Wednesday Led by Kate Nagle and Molly O’Brien - and Big Guests