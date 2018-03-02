Raimondo Announces 4th Annual Governor for a Day Essay Contest
Friday, March 02, 2018
The contest asks 5th to 8th-grade girls to answer the question, “What would you do as Rhode Island's Governor for a day?"
"Every day I talk with girls and young women, and I'm constantly inspired by how civically engaged and motivated they are. There's never been a more important time to make sure young women know that their ideas--and their futures--are limitless. I can't wait to read the amazing essays and meet our 2018 Governor for a Day,” said Raimondo.
Interested in Applying
Interested applicants should apply by March 16, 2018, and answer the question in 400 words or fewer.
Students should submit the following information along with their essay:
- Name
- Age
- School
- Grade
- Home Address
- Phone Number
- Email Address
- Teacher's Contact Information
- Parent or Guardian Name(s)
Applicants may email their essays as an attachment to [email protected]. Google documents will not be accepted.
Or they may mail their essays to:
"Governor for a Day" Essay Contest
c/o Governor's Communications Office
82 Smith Street, Room 110
Providence, RI 02903
The winner will be announced at the end of March, and will be "sworn in" as Rhode Island's Governor for a Day in April.
She will meet with Governor Raimondo and other female elected officials.
