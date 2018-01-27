Raimondo and Mattiello Back-to-Back on LIVE - Talk PawSox, Partners Health, and $1B for Schools

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo and Speaker of the House Nick Mattiello went back-to-back in interviews on GoLocal LIVE on Friday.

The two political powers discussed everything from the embattled PawSox deal to the effort by Partners HealthCare of Boston to buy Rhode Island’s second largest healthcare group to Raimondo’s proposal to spend $1 billion on school construction improvements.

The biggest area of disagreement continues to be the PawSox deal. Raimondo is advocating for the Senate deal (which Mattiello has rejected), but admits it is not her top priority — she did not mention the proposal during her State of the State address.

PawSox Rift

Mattiello recently announced that the Senate deal now before the House is dead, citing the overwhelming public opposition.

"The PawSox are in Pawtucket, and ought to stay there. I don’t want them to go to Worcester. It’s more than just Rhode Island pride — Pawtucket could use a shot in the arm,” said Raimondo in her interview with News Editor Kate Nagle.

"I don’t think this should go to the voters," said Raimondo. "In Rhode Island, we don’t have that form of government. This is about a million dollars a year from the state, plus or minus — that’s the kind of appropriation the legislature should appropriate."

"So…it’s not constitutional, it doesn’t require change, it belongs in the Assembly. At this point, it’s on the House to take action. I support the deal that came out of the Senate — and I support the deal that went into the Senate," said Raimondo. "The House and the Speaker have said they don’t like it, it needs some changes, so tell us what those changes are. Yes, [I’ve had conversations with the Speaker] he knows exactly where I stand — by the way, I understand it’s not popular, I understand his point — it’s a difficult political decision."

Raimondo then went on to discuss why she believes there’s a disconnect between support by some elected leaders — but not two-thirds of the state.

Mattiello Says Deal Can Be Made Better

"My primary concern is that the citizens of the state oppose the deal — two out of three — so that’s of concern," said Mattiello on LIVE. "We’re asking the public to be a partner in a public-private partnership, so they’ve got to be willing partners and my sense right now is that they’re not willing partners."

Mattiello cited the poll conducted by John Della Volpe at Harvard commissioned by GoLocalProv. See the poll below.

"There are areas of the deal that can be made better — you’re talking about the amount of the contribution by the owners, there’s no personal guarantees. There’s a lot of areas that the deal can be made stronger for the taxpayers but I think it’s for the taxpayers to determine," said Mattiello. "There’s got to be outreach. The PawSox need to reach out to the public in a way they haven’t done and see what the public’s looking for."

Mattiello also addressed the meeting that the PawSox ownership scheduled this past week — solely in his district — and on why he thought that was not the best approach.

Mattiello and Raimondo both raised concerns about the potential impact of Partners’ acquisition of Care New England on the Rhode Island economy, and local jobs. Brown University is rallying against the deal that is now proposed which would have Partners purchase the financially damaged Care New England.

Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017

Prev Next Sponsor: GoLocalProv Sample: N=403 Rhode Island General Election Voters Margin of Error: +/- 4.9% at 95% Confidence Level Interviewing Period: October 9-11, 2017 Mode: Landline (61%) and Mobile (39%) Telephone Directed by: John Della Volpe, SocialSphere, Inc. Prev Next Are you registered to vote at this address? Yes: 100% Prev Next When it comes to voting, do you consider yourself to be affiliated with the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, Moderate, or Unaffiliated with a major party? Unaffiliated: 49% Democrat: 32% Republican: 15% Moderate: .4% Prev Next Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election? Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50... Definitely be voting: 78% Probably be voting: 13% 50-50: 9% Prev Next In general, would you say things in Rhode Island are headed in the right direction or are they off on the wrong track? Right track: 39% Wrong track: 45% Mixed: 10% Don't know/Refused: .6% Prev Next What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address? Jobs and economy: 21% Education: 12% Taxes: 12% Roads: 12% State budget: 9% Corruption/Public integrity: .8% Healthcare: 3% Governor: 3% Homelessness: 2% Immigration: 2% Other: 7% Don’t know: .9% Prev Next Over the past three years or so, would you say the economy in Rhode Island has improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all? Changed for the better: 35% Changed for the worse: 16% Not changed at all: 43% Don't know/Refused: 5% Prev Next Over the same time, has your family's financial situation improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all? Changed for the better: 26% Changed for the worse: 19% Not changed at all: 54% Don't know/Refused: 1% Prev Next Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium? Net: Approve: 28% Definitely approve: 15% Probably approve: 14% Net: Reject: 67% Probably reject: 19% Definitely reject: 48% Don't know: 4% Prev Next Could you please tell me your age? 18-24: 7% 25-34: 15% 35-44: 15% 45-54: 20% 55-64: 17% 65+: 25% Don't know/refused: 1% Prev Next What was the last grade you completed in school? 0-11: 2% High school grad: 16% Technical/Vocational school: 1% Some college: 23% College grad: 34% Graduate degree: 24% Don't know/refused: 1% Prev Next The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home). $50,000 or less: 27% More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13% More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13% More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17% $150,000 or more: 13% Don't know/refused: 17% Prev Next What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to? American/None: 21% English: 13% Italian: 13% Irish: 12% Black or African American: 6% Latino/Hispanic: 6% French: 6% Portuguese: 3% Jewish: 3% German: 1% Prev Next Would you say that Donald Trump has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as President?

Excellent: 13%

Good: 12%

Fair: 14%

Poor: 57%

Never heard of: 0%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Jack Reed has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 22%

Good: 29%

Fair: 23%

Poor: 15%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 6% Prev Next Would you say that Sheldon Whitehouse has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator? Excellent: 17%

Good: 22%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 28%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 7% Prev Next Would you say that David Cicilline has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 9%

Good: 29%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 27%

Never heard of: 6%

Cannot rate: 8% Prev Next Would you say that James Langevin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress? Excellent: 7%

Good: 30%

Fair: 20%

Poor: 18%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 11% Prev Next Would you say that Gina Raimondo has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Governor? Excellent: 6%

Good: 28%

Fair: 30%

Poor: 31%

Never heard of: 1%

Cannot rate: 3% Prev Next Would you say that Daniel McKee has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Lieutenant Governor?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 16%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 8%

Never heard of: 26%

Cannot rate: 25% Prev Next Would you say that Peter Kilmartin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Attorney General?

Excellent: 3%

Good: 20%

Fair: 28%

Poor: 17%

Never heard of: 13%

Cannot rate: 19% Prev Next Would you say that Seth Magaziner has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as General Treasurer? Excellent: 4%

Good: 18%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 13%

Never heard of: 21%

Cannot rate: 21% Prev Next Would you say that Nellie Gorbea has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Secretary of State? Excellent: 5%

Good: 21%

Fair: 21%

Poor: 10%

Never heard of: 20%

Cannot rate: 23% Prev Next Would you say that Jorge Elorza has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Mayor of Providence? Excellent: 4%

Good: 24%

Fair: 24%

Poor: 22%

Never heard of: 9%

Cannot rate: 15% Prev





























































































Next

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.