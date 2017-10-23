Providence Woman Charged With DUI Following Crash on I-95 Sunday Morning

A Providence woman was arrested for driving under the influence following a crash that critically injured a Massachusetts resident early Sunday morning.

Yiranis Liz, 30, of Providence was arrested and charged with Driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, Driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, serious bodily injury resulting and Operating to endanger, serious bodily injury resulting.

She was also was cited for refusal to submit to a chemical test; laned roadway violations; failure to maintain reasonable and prudent speeds, and operating a motor vehicle without evidence of insurance.

Liz was arraigned before a justice of the peace and released on personal recognizance, pending further court action.

The victim, age 38, of Massachusetts was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. A passenger in her car was not injured.

The Incident

The crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday while the victim was stopped in the breakdown lane in the southbound lane of I-95 near Eddy Street, where she had exited her car and was standing next to the passenger’s door.

Liz was driving south on I-95 when she lost control of her car and it veered into the breakdown lane, striking the victim.

The victim was taken by the Providence Fire Department’s rescue squad to Rhode Island Hospital. Liz was also taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released to State Police custody.

The crash remains under investigation by troopers from the Rhode Island State Police Lincoln Woods Barracks, the Detective Bureau, and the Collision Reconstruction Unit.

Related Slideshow: Providence Crime By the Numbers - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.