Providence Woman Charged With DUI Following Crash on I-95 Sunday Morning
Monday, October 23, 2017
Yiranis Liz, 30, of Providence was arrested and charged with Driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, Driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, serious bodily injury resulting and Operating to endanger, serious bodily injury resulting.
She was also was cited for refusal to submit to a chemical test; laned roadway violations; failure to maintain reasonable and prudent speeds, and operating a motor vehicle without evidence of insurance.
Liz was arraigned before a justice of the peace and released on personal recognizance, pending further court action.
The victim, age 38, of Massachusetts was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. A passenger in her car was not injured.
The Incident
The crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday while the victim was stopped in the breakdown lane in the southbound lane of I-95 near Eddy Street, where she had exited her car and was standing next to the passenger’s door.
Liz was driving south on I-95 when she lost control of her car and it veered into the breakdown lane, striking the victim.
The victim was taken by the Providence Fire Department’s rescue squad to Rhode Island Hospital. Liz was also taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released to State Police custody.
The crash remains under investigation by troopers from the Rhode Island State Police Lincoln Woods Barracks, the Detective Bureau, and the Collision Reconstruction Unit.
Related Slideshow: Providence Crime By the Numbers - 2016
Violent
Providence v RI v US
Assaults
Providence v RI v US
Burglary
Providence v RI v US
Rape
Providence v RI v US
Robbery
Providence v RI v US
Violent Crimes
Providence v RI v US
Auto Thefts
Providence v RI v US
Related Articles
- RI State Police’s Assumpico Criticizes 38 Studios Investigation
- DEVELOPING: 38 Studios State Police Documents Released, Questions Remain
- Robert Whitcomb: GOP’s Healthcare Hell & State Police’s laughable 38 Studios ‘Investigation’
- NEW: Raimondo’s Ties to No-Bid RI State Police Contract
- Former State Police Col. O’Donnell Ran a FBI/Bulger Like Deal with Informant, Says “The Ghost”
- READ Curt Schilling’s RI State Police Interview
- Raimondo Agrees to GoLocal’s Demands, Pledges to Release State Police Records on 38 Studios
- MA State Police and DA for Worcester County Investigating Death of Aaron Hernandez
- Details of Aaron Hernandez’s Death Revealed in State Police Report
- Rep. Canario Calls for State Police Oversight & Restructuring of DCYF
- State House Deal — Iannazzi and Raspallo Being Vetted By RI State Police for Magistrate Appointments
- RI State Police OfferCyber Safety Tips for College Students
- RI State Police Offers Tips for National Cyber Security Awareness Month
- RI State Police Captain Alfred Talks About Effort to Combat Cyber Threats on LIVE
- RI State Police Search for Road Rage Shooter