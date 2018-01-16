Providence to Get Up To 4 Inches of Snow on Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Providence in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 17.

According to the service, Providence could get up to four inches of snow, with a 90% chance of snow possible.

“Light snow will overspread the region after midnight and may be briefly heavy around the morning commute Wednesday. The snow will change to rain by mid to late morning. Be prepared for hazardous travel with snow covered roads late tonight and Wednesday morning,” says the service.

See the Winter Storm Watch Below:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

1042 AM EST Tue Jan 16 2018

MAZ017>019-RIZ002>004-162345-

/O.CON.KBOX.WW.Y.0005.180117T0600Z-180117T1800Z/

Northern Bristol MA-Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-

Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-

Including the cities of Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth, Providence,

Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, Warwick,

and West Warwick

1042 AM EST Tue Jan 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM

EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions,

including during the morning commute on Wednesday. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern

Rhode Island.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will overspread the region

after midnight and may be briefly heavy around the morning

commute Wednesday. The snow will change to rain by mid to late

morning. Be prepared for hazardous travel with snow covered

roads late tonight and Wednesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

