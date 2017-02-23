Providence Residents in Possession of 5 Kilos of Cocaine Worth $150,000 Arrested
Thursday, February 23, 2017
Willy D. Espinal, 32, of 19 Grand St., Providence, and Laura Martinez, 24, of 14 Atlantic Ave., Providence, were charged with possession with intent to deliver more than a kilo of cocaine; possession of cocaine; and conspiracy.
Espinal also was charged with driving with a suspended license and was issued a citation for driving a car with a suspended registration.
The Arrests
During an inventory search of the car prior to it being towed, the trooper became suspicious and brought out his narcotics-certified canine. With the canine’s assistance, the trooper located the cocaine hidden in a compartment inside the car, Captain Allen said. Both Espinal and Martinez were arraigned earlier today and ordered held without bail, pending further court action.
Related Articles
- UPDATED: O’Donnell Out as Head of RI State Police
- (UPDATED) AG and State Police Delay Response to Request for 38 Studios Docs
- RI State Police Fail to Comply with GoLocal’s 38 Studios Request, Media Company to Appeal
- Rep. Carson Calls for the Release of State Police 38 Studios Docs
- GoLocal’s Attorney Dickinson Appeals to Gain Release of State Police 38 Studios Documents
- FBI, State Police, and Providence Police Search for Escaped Alleged Murderer
- NEW: Nat’l Black Police Officers Blast RI State Police in Letter to Raimondo
- AG & RI State Police Find Statute of Limitations Expired on St. George’s Criminal Case
- AG: No Indictments in Rhode Island State Police 38 Studios Investigation
- Speaker Mattiello Calls for AG and RI State Police to Release 38 Studios Records
- GoLocalTV: Raimondo Won’t Direct State Police on 38 Studios
- GoLocalTV: Raimondo Refuses to Order RI State Police to Release 38 Studios Investigation Docs
- RI Prison Escapee Morales Arrested by MA State Police, Prison Officials React in Central Falls
- RI State Police - Trooper Amy Jackman and the 2000lb Weapon
- GoLocalProv Sues Raimondo and State Police for Release of 38 Studios State Police Interviews
- First Female Rhode Island State Police Superintendent to be Named
- Is a Female State Police Superintendent a Game Changer for RI?
- Raimondo Agrees to GoLocal’s Demands, Pledges to Release State Police Records on 38 Studios