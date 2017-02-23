Providence Residents in Possession of 5 Kilos of Cocaine Worth $150,000 Arrested

Two Providence residents were arrested after Rhode Island State Police seized 5 kilos of cocaine worth $150,000.

Willy D. Espinal, 32, of 19 Grand St., Providence, and Laura Martinez, 24, of 14 Atlantic Ave., Providence, were charged with possession with intent to deliver more than a kilo of cocaine; possession of cocaine; and conspiracy.

Espinal also was charged with driving with a suspended license and was issued a citation for driving a car with a suspended registration.

The Arrests

Capt. John Allen said the pair was arrested after a trooper who is a member of the Rhode Island State Police K-9 unit spotted a car with an expired registration plate on Route 95 north, just south of the Route 2 exit in West Warwick about 8:05 p.m. During the stop, the trooper learned the driver, identified as Espinal, also had a suspended license.

During an inventory search of the car prior to it being towed, the trooper became suspicious and brought out his narcotics-certified canine. With the canine’s assistance, the trooper located the cocaine hidden in a compartment inside the car, Captain Allen said. Both Espinal and Martinez were arraigned earlier today and ordered held without bail, pending further court action.

