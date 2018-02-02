Providence Teachers Union to Picket Elorza’s State of the City Address
Friday, February 02, 2018
The picket will take place on Tuesday, February 6 at 5:15 p.m. prior to Elorza’s 6 p.m. State of the City Address.
According to the Providence Teachers Union:
The Providence Teachers Union [PTU] has been negotiating in good faith to obtain a contract that is fair to teachers, students, and taxpayers since last February. But in recent weeks, despite significant progress toward an agreement, the Mayor and his administration have reneged on many of their previous offers – showing their refusal to negotiate in good faith. This lack of respect for the teachers and support professionals who educate Providence’s children is unprofessional and unacceptable.
Providence teachers have remained focused on providing the best education possible for students while working in some of the most deplorable classroom conditions throughout the state. Despite working in these extremely difficult conditions, teachers in Providence are some of the lowest paid in the state due to several pay freezes in previous contracts.
The School District’s own proposed budget allocated raises for teachers – and the city boasts about a $10 million dollar surplus – yet Mayor Elorza still refuses to provide teachers with a fair salary increase – as was provided to other municipal employees.
And while Providence teacher morale is the lowest it’s been in years due to Mayor Elorza’s refusal to adequately invest in his own school system, he supports spending $35 million a year of school district funding to expand the Achievement First charter school. He has hired six school culture coordinators at a cost of approximately $500,000. The City has needlessly invested more than $1 million on the employee time tracking system NovaTime. And he has given unbudgeted salary increases to top-level school district administrators.
Providence public school teachers and support professionals are calling on Mayor Elorza to invest in public schools, teachers, and students.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- Is Taveras Right to Fire All the Providence Teachers?
- Round 2: Providence Teachers Fire Back
- NEW: Providence Teachers Union Boss Calls on Taveras to Rescind Firing
- PODCAST: One Third of Providence Teachers ‘Chronically Absent’
- NEW: Providence Teachers Union, City Strike Deal
- NEW: Providence Teachers to Get Raises Under New Contract with City
- 1-in-5 Providence Teachers Missed At Least 20 Days of School Last Year
- NEW: Smith Will Remain Head of Providence Teachers Union
- BREAKING: Providence Teachers Approve Contract
- Only 16% of Top Providence Officials Are Minorities Under Elorza - Trump’s Cabinet is More Diverse
- Elorza Names Malone Chief Operating Officer for Providence, Replaces “Resigned” Muksian
- Riley: Mayor Elorza Laughs at Municipal Black Hole
- NEW: Elorza Refuses to Conduct Full Traffic, Economic Impact Studies for New Providence Bike Lanes
- “I’m Done with Elorza,” Says Providence Councilwoman Harris Following Housing Announcement
- Elorza Names Buco Acting Director of Public Property
- Riley: Elorza’s Delusion
- Elorza Budget Proposal Calls for Municipal ID Cards, First Increase in Education Funding in 7 Years
- LIVE: South Providence’s Keys Blasts Elorza for Outside Housing Consultant
- Rep. Lombardi Says Elorza Needs to Communicate With Public Officials Better
- Trillo Blasts Mayor Elorza for Municipal ID Program