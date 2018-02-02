Providence Teachers Union to Picket Elorza’s State of the City Address

The Providence Teachers Union will picket Mayor Jorge Elorza’s State of the City address to “shed light on his unwillingness to invest in Providence public schools, teachers, and students.”

The picket will take place on Tuesday, February 6 at 5:15 p.m. prior to Elorza’s 6 p.m. State of the City Address.

According to the Providence Teachers Union:

The Providence Teachers Union [PTU] has been negotiating in good faith to obtain a contract that is fair to teachers, students, and taxpayers since last February. But in recent weeks, despite significant progress toward an agreement, the Mayor and his administration have reneged on many of their previous offers – showing their refusal to negotiate in good faith. This lack of respect for the teachers and support professionals who educate Providence’s children is unprofessional and unacceptable.

Providence teachers have remained focused on providing the best education possible for students while working in some of the most deplorable classroom conditions throughout the state. Despite working in these extremely difficult conditions, teachers in Providence are some of the lowest paid in the state due to several pay freezes in previous contracts.

The School District’s own proposed budget allocated raises for teachers – and the city boasts about a $10 million dollar surplus – yet Mayor Elorza still refuses to provide teachers with a fair salary increase – as was provided to other municipal employees.

And while Providence teacher morale is the lowest it’s been in years due to Mayor Elorza’s refusal to adequately invest in his own school system, he supports spending $35 million a year of school district funding to expand the Achievement First charter school. He has hired six school culture coordinators at a cost of approximately $500,000. The City has needlessly invested more than $1 million on the employee time tracking system NovaTime. And he has given unbudgeted salary increases to top-level school district administrators.

Providence public school teachers and support professionals are calling on Mayor Elorza to invest in public schools, teachers, and students.

