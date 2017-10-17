Providence Police to Start Enforcement of “Do Not Block the Box” Initiative
Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Police will begin monitoring two locations, Dave Gavitt Way/Broadway and Exchange Street/Memorial Boulevard.
Providence is the first City in Rhode Island to enforce this initiative after its passage into state law.
Blocking the Box
According to police, blocking the box occurs when a car enters the middle of an intersection and is unable to exit, which can cause traffic to become congested, endanger other drivers, and block crosswalks and bike lanes.
The “box” refers to the area that has a white pavement marking of a box with an “x” as indicated in the attached detail.
To avoid blocking the box, drivers should wait to enter an intersection until they are certain they can make it all the way through.
Penalties
Violations will not be given out within the first two weeks of this initiative but officers will be warning drivers and reminding them of the upcoming enforcement
The first violation is $100.00, the second is $250.00, the third and any subsequent violation is $500.00.
