Providence Place Mall Shooting Linked to Gang Activity

Tuesday, January 16, 2018

GoLocalProv News Team

 

Providence Place locked down on Monday night

Monday afternoon's shooting at Providence Place Mall that triggered an active shooting warning was tied to gang activity according to multiple Police sources.

GoLocal's News Editor Kate Nagle was live at Providence Place Mall moments after the report — SEE VIDEO BELOW.

At about 4:45 PM, a 19-year-old-man was shot in the leg in the parking garage at Providence Place Mall. Two men are being sought in the Mall and the facility was in lockdown and then ultimately shut-down for the evening.

According to police sources, the shooting victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

The shooting is one of a number of episodes that have plagued the mall.

SEE GoLocal’s previous report about the violence at Providence Place.

Providence Place has suffered significant loss of top end retailers as a number of top stores have relocated to Garden City in Cranston.

As top end stores decrease and online spending continues to grow, the mall faces greater challenges.

 

 

