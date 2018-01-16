Providence Place Mall Shooting Linked to Gang Activity
Tuesday, January 16, 2018
GoLocal's News Editor Kate Nagle was live at Providence Place Mall moments after the report — SEE VIDEO BELOW.
At about 4:45 PM, a 19-year-old-man was shot in the leg in the parking garage at Providence Place Mall. Two men are being sought in the Mall and the facility was in lockdown and then ultimately shut-down for the evening.
According to police sources, the shooting victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.
The shooting is one of a number of episodes that have plagued the mall.
SEE GoLocal’s previous report about the violence at Providence Place.
Providence Place has suffered significant loss of top end retailers as a number of top stores have relocated to Garden City in Cranston.
As top end stores decrease and online spending continues to grow, the mall faces greater challenges.
Related Slideshow: Providence Place Stores in 2002 - Which Are Open in 2017
Related Articles
- LEGO Store Opens Today at Providence Place
- LEGO Store at Providence Place to Build 8 ft Model of The Incredible Hulk
- NEW: Providence Place Mall Fall Victim Identified
- NEW: Joe’s American Bar and Grill Closing at Providence Place Mall
- JC Penney to close Providence Place Mall Location
- ‘CanstructionRI’ Sculptures at Providence Place Mall
- iPhone 4 Mania in Providence Place Mall
- Man Dies After Fall from Providence Place Mall Garage
- Providence Place Lights Up for Black Friday
- Is Garden City the New Providence Place Mall?
- Providence Place Mall Hit By Violent Crimes
- Is Providence Place at Risk? Thousands of Retail Stores Close Across U.S.
- NEW: One Person Dead Following Shooting on I-95 Near Providence Place Mall
- VIDEO: Shooting Outside of Providence Place Mall
- 15 Years Later See Which Stores Are Still Open at Providence Place
- GUESS Store Closing at Providence Place Mall
- GoLocalTV: Former Police Officer Calls for Providence Place Mall Substation to be Returned
- INVESTIGATION: Questions Arising over Millions in Payments by Providence Place Mall
- VIDEO: Active Shooter at Providence Place Mall