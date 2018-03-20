Providence Parking Ban to Take Effect 11 a.m. Wednesday

Due to the incoming snowstorm that is expected to bring as much as 14 inches of snow on Rhode Island, the City of Providence has announced that a parking ban will go into effect at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 21 until further notice.

The city is advising residents with overnight parking passes that they cannot park on the street during the duration of the citywide parking ban.

All cars parked on the street in violation of the citywide parking ban will be ticketed and towed to ensure that roadways can be plowed in the wake of the snowstorm.

"The Department of Public Works has prepared all equipment and personnel to respond to the storm. Roadways will be pretreated ahead of the expected snowfall," said the City of Providence in their press release.

See the Latest from National Weather Service Below

Winter Storm Warning

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Taunton MA

402 AM EDT Tue Mar 20 2018

CTZ002>004-MAZ011>019-RIZ001>004-201615-

/O.UPG.KBOX.WS.A.0008.180321T1200Z-180322T1200Z/

/O.NEW.KBOX.WS.W.0008.180321T1200Z-180322T1200Z/

Hartford CT-Tolland CT-Windham CT-Eastern Hampden MA-

Southern Worcester MA-Western Norfolk MA-Southeast Middlesex MA-

Suffolk MA-Eastern Norfolk MA-Northern Bristol MA-

Western Plymouth MA-Eastern Plymouth MA-Northwest Providence RI-

Southeast Providence RI-Western Kent RI-Eastern Kent RI-

Including the cities of Hartford, Windsor Locks, Union, Vernon,

Putnam, Willimantic, Springfield, Milford, Worcester, Foxborough,

Norwood, Cambridge, Boston, Quincy, Taunton, Brockton, Plymouth,

Foster, Smithfield, Providence, Coventry, West Greenwich,

East Greenwich, Warwick, and West Warwick

402 AM EDT Tue Mar 20 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to

14 inches are expected.

* WHERE...Northern Connecticut, Northern Rhode Island, much of

Massachusetts including Springfield, Worcester, and Boston.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel will be very difficult to

impossible. Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

