Providence Parking Ban to Stay In Effect Until 6 a.m., Prov Schools Open on 2-Hour Delay

Providence Public Schools will open with a two-hour delay on Thursday, March 22 due to the winter storm.

The morning session of the Sunrise Program at Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School is canceled.

Parking Ban Lifted at 6 a.m.

The City of Providence has also announced that the parking ban will stay in effect until 6 a.m.

However, the city advises that “Residents with overnight parking passes are advised that they cannot park on the street during the duration of the citywide parking ban. All vehicles parked on the street in violation of the citywide parking ban will be ticketed and towed to ensure that roadways can be plowed.”

Trash and recycling collection will continue on its regular schedule.

City offices will be open and will operate during normal business hours.

