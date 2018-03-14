Providence Parking Ban to Stay In Effect Until 5 a.m., Prov Schools Open on 2-Hour Delay

The City of Providence has announced that the citywide parking ban will stay in effect until 5 a.m. on March 14.

The city is advising residents with overnight parking passes that they cannot park on the street during the duration of the citywide parking ban.

All cars parked on the street in violation of the citywide parking ban will be ticketed and towed to ensure that roadways can be plowed in the wake of the snowstorm.

Trash collection will resume on Wednesday, March 14 and be on a holiday schedule, meaning that pick-up will be delayed by one day throughout the week

2 Hour Delay for Schools

All Providence Public Schools, with the exception of Classical, Central, Mount Pleasant and Alvarez High Schools, will have a two-hour delay Wednesday morning.

First Student and RIPTA bus routes will be adjusted accordingly.

Classical, Central, Mount Pleasant and Alvarez High Schools will open at 10 a.m.

Morning prekindergarten classes have been canceled.

Full day pre-K and afternoon pre-K will be held as usual. The morning session of the Sunrise Program at Robert F. Kennedy Elementary school is cancelled. All recreation centers will open normal operating hours at 3 p.m.

