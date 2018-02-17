Providence Issues Parking Ban

The city of Providence has issued a parking ban.

A citywide parking ban will begin at 1:00 AM on Sunday, February 18, and remain in effect until further notice. Snow is expected to begin to fall Saturday night at about 7:00 PM and expected to continue overnight.

Residents with overnight parking passes are advised that they cannot park on the street during the duration of the citywide parking ban. All vehicles parked on the street in violation of the citywide parking ban will be ticketed and towed to ensure that roadways can be plowed.

To report a non-emergency issue, download the PVD311 smartphone application on the Apple Store or Google Play or call 401-272-1111.

