The City of Providence has issue a parking ban beginning a Midnight on Tuesday and staying in effect until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. The city also announced that after school activities and recreation activities are canceled.

“Residents with overnight parking passes are advised that they cannot park on the street during the duration of the citywide parking ban. All vehicles parked on the street in violation of the citywide parking ban will be ticketed and towed to ensure that roadways can be plowed.

The Department of Public Works has prepared all equipment and personnel to respond to the storm. Roadways were pretreated ahead of the snowfall.

Garbage and recycling pickup in Providence will go on as scheduled,” said the city in their press release.

