Providence Internal Auditor to Hire Independent Financial Consultant
Friday, December 15, 2017
The consultant would review the city’s current and proposed tax policy and tax stabilization agreements, as well as, their long-term financial impacts on tax revenues.
“Whenever the city wants to make changes to the tax policy we must look to experts to help guide us in best practices. This will ensure that we are making the best fiscal decisions for the city and our residents. With our tax base shrinking we need to be clear about the true cost of any permanent TSAs, and make sure that we aren’t putting any of that lost tax revenue burden on homeowners,” stated Councilman and Finance Committee Chairman, John Igliozzi, Ward 7.
The Investigation
Over the last month, the Internal Auditors office has been reviewing current TSAs and will be issuing a report by the end of the year.
The report does not review what kind of impacts the newly proposed Providence Tax Stabilization Investment Act would have on the city’s tax base.
This ordinance, which was introduced at the November 16, 2017 City Council meeting and was referred to committee, calls for broad changes to the TSA program, including making all areas of the city open to TSAs and not just under-utilized neighborhoods in need of revitalization.
