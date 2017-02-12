Providence Flips - Now Two-Hour Delay for Providence Schools

After announcing schools would open on schedule on Monday, Mayor Jorge Elorza flipped just a few hours later.

"Due to continuous evaluation of winter storm conditions, Providence Public Schools will be operating with a 2-hour delay tomorrow, 2/13. A citywide parking ban will remain in effect until 6:00AM in the morning," said Elorza's office issued four hours after the first press release.

As a reminder, garbage and recycling pickup are cancelled for 2/13, all pickups will operate with a one day delay for the rest of the week.

