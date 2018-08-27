Providence Cellar Stories Bookstore Founder Chandley Passes Away

The founder of downtown Providence bookstore "Cellar Stories Bookstore" has passed away.

A Facebook post on the store's page announced the passing of Michael Chandley, who founded the business at 111 Westminster Street that calls itself the largest rare and used bookstore in Rhode Island.

Cellar Stories Announcement

The following announcement was made on Facebook:

A note to all of our friends and customers-

We are truly saddened to inform you of the passing of our beloved founder and proprietor, Michael Chandley.

Mike dreamed this place into existence in 1981, and has spent almost every day since then amassing piles of books around him and sharing his love of literature with generations of readers. He was a fixture of the city of Providence and the unofficial Mayor of Mathewson Street. Despite his gruff exterior, he had a kind heart and a uniquely twisted sense of humor. Always ready with a quip or a crack, a few bucks or a few books to loan, he was a friend to anyone who came through the doors.

Mike lived and breathed books, and we want to keep his legacy alive. Although it will be hard not to see him sitting there behind the desk, we will open our doors Monday morning as usual.

No matter how densely the shelves are packed, it already feels emptier here without him.

We’ll miss you, Mike.

-Joe, Vic, and the Cellar Stories Family

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.