After a four-day span which saw five shootings — one resulting in a homicide — Providence Police Commissioner Steven Paré and Chief Hugh Clements said they were making use of all possible resources to investigate the spike in violence.

“Presently we’re in one of those hot zones where there’s been quite a bit of gun-related crimes,” Clements said. The crimes span four different districts within the city. Police have classified at least two of the shootings as acts of retaliation for earlier ones. Clements assured that “very active investigations” were underway.

The commissioner and chief released few details on the crimes, but attributed some to personal disputes and others to the activities of local gangs.

“They have access and easily too much access to firearms,” Clements added. “That’s our challenge is to get these firearms off the street. There’s no indication this is part of a larger gang issue nationally or that outsiders are coming in to impose violence in the city of Providence."

Spikes in shootings like the city’s current “hot zone” are not atypical, Clements said.

About the Shootings

The first of the week’s non-fatal shootings occurred Sunday when an 18-year-old was shot on Broad Street in a presumed drive-by shooting. The next day saw a 33-year-old shot on Manton Avenue. And on Wednesday, two people were shot within a few hours — one on Harriet and Sayles and another near Cranston and Althea Streets.

In the only fatal shooting among the five, a 22-year-old man was killed on Michigan Avenue on Tuesday. All other victims of gunshot wounds are expected to live.

In response, the police department has expanded its presence of both plain-clothes and uniformed officers around all parts of the city, not just the areas that saw violence earlier this week.

Mayor Jorge Elorza has not publicly commented on the shootings. He was not present at the conference today,

“If you carry or use a gun, we will criminalize you to the fullest extent of the law,” Paré said.

He said that the department has noticed a trend of gun-related robberies of those selling merchandise on Craigslist. He advised those that do sell valuables on Craigslist to meet in a public place rather than in a neighborhood that they do not know.

