Prov. Closes Rec Centers Sat. Due to Storm, Issues Parking Ban Starting Sat. Midnight

City's Statement

"Due to winter storm conditions Providence Recreation Centers will be closed tomorrow, January 7. There will also be a citywide parking ban beginning at 12:01AM on January 8, which will stay in effect until further notice.

Residents with overnight parking passes are advised that they cannot park on the street during the duration of the citywide parking ban. All vehicles parked on the street in violation of the citywide parking ban will be ticketed and towed to ensure that roadways can be plowed.

The Department of Public Works has prepared all equipment and personnel to respond to the storm. Roadways will be pretreated ahead of the expected snowfall."

