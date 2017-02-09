Prov Public Schools Closed Friday, Parking Ban Lifted at 6 a.m.

Providence Public Schools are closed and afterschool activities are canceled on Friday, February 10 due to Thursday's winter storm.

The citywide parking pan will be lifted at 6 a.m.

Residents with overnight parking passes are advised that they cannot park on the street during the duration of the citywide parking ban.

All vehicles parked on the street in violation of the citywide parking ban will be ticketed and towed to ensure that roadways can be plowed properly.

Garbage and recycling pickup in Providence will go on as scheduled with a one day delay, Thursday pick up will be on Friday and Friday’s on Saturday.

