Justice Dept. Forces Prov Public Schools to Provide English Language Services to 8,000 Students

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the United States Attorney’s’ Office of Rhode Island announced a settlement with the Providence public school district that will provide English language services to the district’s 8,000 English language learners.

Providence mayoral candidate Robert DeRobbio added, “Providence students shouldn’t need a federal investigation to get a good education. Providence teachers shouldn’t need a federal investigation to have access to the resources they need to teach their students. The current administration has done nothing to improve our schools besides empty rhetoric. Instead of solving real problems, the mayor has chosen to pick political fights with our teachers and has forced them to work without a contract for over a year."

In Providence nearly 60% of students come from homes where English is either a second language or is not spoken at all, only 20% of teachers were certified to teach students for whom English was not their primary language. It was only after the federal investigation began that Jorge Elorza’s school department started offering affordable ways for teachers to learn best practices for engaging English Language Learners.

There was no comment from Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza.

The Agreement

The agreement comes from the United States’ investigation under the Equal Educational Opportunities Act of 1974.

Under the agreement, the district will:

Properly identify and place English Learner students when they enroll in the district’s 41 schools, and communicate with parents about program offerings and other essential information in a language they understand;

Provide adequate English language services to all English Learner students so that they can become proficient in English and access grade-level core content instruction;

Ensure appropriate services for English Learner students with disabilities;

Secure a sufficient number of teachers who are certified in English as a Second Language, and train the administrators and teachers who implement the English Learner programs; and

Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of its English Learner programs over time.

“As a result of this settlement agreement, English Learner students will now receive all of the services they are legally entitled to and deserve,” said U.S. Attorney Stephen G. Dambruch for the District of Rhode Island.

The case was litigated by Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy R. Romero of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island and Trial Attorney Andrea Hamilton of the Education Opportunities Section, Civil Rights Division of the United States Department of Justice.

The enforcement of the Equal Educational Opportunities Act is a top priority of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. Additional information about the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department is available on its website at www.justice.gov/crt.

