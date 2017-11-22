Prov Police Dept. Promotes 24 Officers to Rank of Captain, Lieutenant, Sergeant & Detective
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
The ceremony took place at City Hall on Tuesday evening. The ceremony featured Mayor Jorge Elorza, Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Paré, Colonel Hugh T. Clements, Jr. and members of the Providence Police Department.
Members of the Providence Police Department that have been promoted are as follows:
Promoted to the rank of Captain:
Lt. Kevin M. Lanni
Lt. Timothy E. O'Hara
Lt. Luis F. San Lucas
Promoted to the rank of Lieutenant:
Sgt. James J. Barros
Sgt. Ernest R. Forlini, Jr.
Sgt. Stephen J. Gencarella
Sgt. Michael J. Fallon
Sgt. David D. Allen
Promoted to the rank of Sergeant:
Det. Matthew Cute
Ofc. Patrick Mullholland
Det. Joseph R. Hanley, III
Ofc. Sean P. Comella
Ofc. Joshua E. Greeno
Promoted to the rank of Detective:
Ofc. David Harrington
Ofc. Ryan Moroney
Ofc. John Martin
Ofc. Richard Mendez
Ofc. Matthew Rampone
Ofc. Brian Muldoon
Ofc. Douglas J. Steele
Ofc. Andrew Mignanelli (Youth Services Bureau)
Ofc. Andrew Lawton (Youth Services Bureau)
Ofc. Michael Pattie (Youth Services Bureau)
Ofc. Jeffrey Richards (Youth Services Bureau)
Related Articles
- NEW: Dunkin’ Donuts Corporate Responds to GoLocal Report on #BlackLivesMatter, Prov Police
- See the List - Prov Police Officers Who Made Over 100K
- Prov Police Warn of Scammers Using Police Department Phone Number
- GoLocalTV: Clements Calls Prov Police Officer’s Use of Force in Video “Justified”
- Prov Police Warn About Kidnapping Scam in Area
- Maj. Oates Leaves Prov Police to be Chief in Woonsocket
- Prov Police Department Training Academy Graduates 55 Recruits
- Ret. Providence Police Officer Killed Wife and Stuffed Her in Trunk
- Who’s Investigating Providence Police Beating Caught on Tape?
- Providence Police Supervisor Arrested for Allegedly Drunkenly Spitting in Face of 17-Year- Old Girl
- FBI, State Police, and Providence Police Search for Escaped Alleged Murderer
- No Action by Providence Police on Beating Video, Two Months Later
- Discrepancies Between Providence Police Beating Video and Police Report
- Community Leaders React to Providence Police Officer Beating Woman
- Former Providence Police Chief Esserman Gets No-Confidence Vote in New Haven
- Cicilline Ally Pichardo Overrules Providence Police, Reopens The Vault After Shooting
- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Providence Police Caught on Tape Beating Woman
- GoLocalTV: NAACP’s Jim Vincent Condemns Providence Police Action
- ACLU Calls for Answers Before Providence Police Deploy Body Cameras
- Providence Police Add Two New Police Dogs to K9 Unit
- Providence Shooting Gone Wrong - State Police and Providence Police Shot the Wrong People
- Providence Police to Start Enforcement of “Do Not Block the Box” Initiative
- Video of Providence Police Press Conf Explaining the Use of Deadly Force & the Killing of Santos
- Did Providence Police Follow Pursuit Policy in Santos Chase and Death?
- NEW: Providence Police Releases Radio Recordings From Providence Shooting