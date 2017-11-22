Prov Police Dept. Promotes 24 Officers to Rank of Captain, Lieutenant, Sergeant & Detective

The Providence Police Department promoted 24 officers to the rank of Captain, Lieutenant, Sergeant and Detective respectively.

The ceremony took place at City Hall on Tuesday evening. The ceremony featured Mayor Jorge Elorza, Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Paré, Colonel Hugh T. Clements, Jr. and members of the Providence Police Department.

Members of the Providence Police Department that have been promoted are as follows:

Promoted to the rank of Captain:

Lt. Kevin M. Lanni

Lt. Timothy E. O'Hara

Lt. Luis F. San Lucas

Promoted to the rank of Lieutenant:

Sgt. James J. Barros

Sgt. Ernest R. Forlini, Jr.

Sgt. Stephen J. Gencarella

Sgt. Michael J. Fallon

Sgt. David D. Allen

Promoted to the rank of Sergeant:

Det. Matthew Cute

Ofc. Patrick Mullholland

Det. Joseph R. Hanley, III

Ofc. Sean P. Comella

Ofc. Joshua E. Greeno

Promoted to the rank of Detective:

Ofc. David Harrington

Ofc. Ryan Moroney

Ofc. John Martin

Ofc. Richard Mendez

Ofc. Matthew Rampone

Ofc. Brian Muldoon

Ofc. Douglas J. Steele

Ofc. Andrew Mignanelli (Youth Services Bureau)

Ofc. Andrew Lawton (Youth Services Bureau)

Ofc. Michael Pattie (Youth Services Bureau)

Ofc. Jeffrey Richards (Youth Services Bureau)

