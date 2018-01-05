Prov Parking Ban to Remain in Effect, RIPTA to Resume, Schools Closed Friday

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) announced that regular service will resume Friday. RIPTA with little notice stopped service on Thursday at 2 PM leaving many Rhode Islanders trapped with no means of transportation.

SEE BELOW UPDATE ON SCHOOLS, PARKING BANS, WARMING CENTERS, PROVIDENCE TRASH PICK UP

On Friday, passengers should be prepared for delays or detours due to slippery road conditions or streets still being cleared. RIPTA will keep posting updates on its website and social media. Passengers are also advised to use extreme caution at bus stops. The safety of passengers and employees is RIPTA’s top priority and the transit authority thanks everyone for their patience.

Passengers can get the latest on detours and other service information from RIPTA by signing up for electronic RIPTA updates at https://www.ripta.com/service-alerts. RIPTA will e-mail system disruption notices to passengers on this distribution list. Detour information will also be available on http://www.RIPTA.com and RIPTA’s social media outlets: Facebook @RideRIPTA, Twitter @RIPTA_RI. Passengers are urged to monitor news reports as well.

A citywide parking ban will remain in effect in Providence until 9:00 AM, Friday. Residents with overnight parking passes are advised that they cannot park on the street during the duration of the citywide parking ban. All vehicles parked on the street in violation of the citywide parking ban will be ticketed and towed to ensure that roadways can be plowed in the wake of the snowstorm.

All schools across Rhode Island are closed on Friday.

Trash collection will resume on Friday, January 5, on a delayed schedule with Wednesday’s regularly scheduled pickup happening Friday. An outline of schedule changes is below:

Week of January 1, 2018

Trash/Recycle Collection Day

Revised Schedule

Monday…………

Tuesday

1/2/2018

Tuesday…………

Wednesday

1/3/2018

Wednesday……

Friday

1/5/2018

Thursday……….

Saturday

1/6/2018

Friday…………..

Monday

1/8/2018

Week of January 8, 2018

Trash/Recycle Collection Day

Revised Schedule

Monday…………

Tuesday

1/9/2018

Tuesday…………

Wednesday

1/10/2018

Wednesday……

Thursday

1/11/2018

Thursday………

Friday

1/12/2018

Friday……………

Saturday

1/13/2018

Providence property owners are reminded that they are required to remove snow and ice from sidewalks, catch basins, fire hydrants and pedestrian ramps adjacent to their property. Residents are urged not to shovel snow onto roadways after streets have been plowed.

Providence Recreation Centers will remain closed Friday, January 5 and Saturday, January 6.

To receive up-to-the-minute alerts and updates, residents are encouraged to register for the CodeRED emergency notification system by visiting: www.providenceri.gov/PEMA/codered

Residents experiencing power outages should contact National Grid at 800-322-3223. Individuals are warned never to touch downed power lines and report downed lines to National Grid. In the event of an emergency, dial 911.

If you or someone you know is in need of overnight shelter and/or emergency food assistance, call the United Way Rhode Island’s toll-free hotline at 2-1-1 or visit them online at www.211ri.org.

In anticipation of colder weather, the Providence Emergency Management Agency has identified the below Warming Centers located in Providence. Please note that hours may be subject to change.

State of Rhode Island Warming Center Location:

Rhode Island College

600 Mt Pleasant Avenue

(Donovan Dining Center)

Providence, RI 02911

Thursday: 24/7

Friday:24/7

**Pets are allowed**

Providence Warming Centers/Shelters:

Crossroads RI

160 Broad Street

Providence, RI 02903

401-521-2255

Thursday: 24/7

Friday: 24/7

Saturday: 24/7

Providence Rescue Mission

627 Cranston Street #1

Providence, RI 02907

401-274-8861

Thursday: 24/7

Friday: 24/7

Saturday: 24/7

Davinci Center for Community Progress

470 Charles Street

Providence, RI 02904

401-272-7474

Thursday: 8:30am - 4:30pm (extended hours possible)

Friday: 8:30am – 4:30pm (extended hours possible)

