Prov City Council Names Costa 1st Ever Female Internal Auditor
Friday, January 19, 2018
Costa is the first woman to be appointed to this position in the history of Providence.
"The Internal Auditor plays an important role in the city's fiscal well-being, and I'm truly grateful and honored to be appointed to this position. I appreciate the support and confidence this Council has in me by providing me with this opportunity,” said Costa.
She takes over the role from Matthew Clarkin Jr., who retired earlier this month.
"Gina is the perfect choice for this position. She has worked in the Internal Auditor's office since 2015 and understands the important and complex role this position plays in support of our city. And, on the same evening my equal pay ordinance passed its first reading by the Council, it is gratifying to know that the Providence City Council isn't just talking the talk - we are actively trying to engage a diverse, well-rounded staff,” said Salvatore.
About Costa
Costa comes to the position with 17 years of experience with the City of Providence, having served as an auditor/budget analyst in the Internal Auditor's office since 2015.
Previously, she spent over a decade managing the financial operations for the Department of Public Safety in Providence.
Internal Auditor
The Office of the Internal Auditor independently promotes ethical, efficient and effective governance for Providence residents.
The Internal Auditor provides the City Council with objective analyses, appraisals, and recommendations for improvements to the city's budgets, systems, and activities.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- “There’s an Energy for Something New,” Says Prov City Council Candidate Santow
- NEW: Aponte Steps Down as President of Providence City Council
- Providence City Council Approves Final Passage of Providence Community-Police Relations Act
- Former Providence City Council President Fargnoli Passes Away at 93
- Providence City Council Staffer Threatens Councilman
- City Councilors Call for Special Meeting to Change Rules to Remove Aponte
- Providence City Council President Aponte Indicted
- Providence City Council Members Vote to Schedule Jackson Recall Election
- City Council Members Blast Behavior of College Students After Multiple Crimes
- Elorza Administration Tries to Silence City Council on Muksian’s Firing
- Providence City Council Passes Ordinance to End Racial Profiling Despite Police Union Opposition
- Prov. City Council Candidate LaFortune: “We Need to Figure Out How to Address the Divide in Ward 3”
- Forum for Providence City Council Candidates in Ward 3 to be Held Thursday
- Salvatore Elected New Providence City Council President
- Salvatore Making Move for Providence City Council President (UPDATED)
- Salvatore Taps Seasoned Policy and PR Pro for City Council Office, McKenna Out
- Applications Being Accepted for City Council’s External Review Authority Board
- Friday on LIVE: Environmentalist Spalding & Prov City Council President Salvatore
- “PawSox Will End Up on Ballot, or Leave,” Says Former Pawtucket City Councilman Kinch
- Providence City Council Ward 8 Candidate Taylor on GoLocal LIVE
- Interviews with Each of the Providence City Council Ward 3 Democratic Candidates
- LaFortune Wins Providence Ward 3 City Council Special Election
- Prov City Councilwoman Ryan Issues Statement on Stolen ATVs
- Pawtucket City Councilor Rudd on Opposition to Transfer Station Expansion on GoLocal LIVE
- LIVE: Providence City Council President Salvatore Talks 2018 Finances & Goals