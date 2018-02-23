Proposed Salve Dorms Come Under Fire from Neighbors and Preservationists

Newport neighbors, cultural leaders, and Preserve Rhode Island have come out in opposition to Salve Regina University’s major expansion plans. The controversy is focused on new dorms and parking facilities. The proposed structure would house approximately 200 students. The project is now in the midst of Newport's multi-tiered regulatory process.

“The University’s proposed plan, if built, will have a permanent adverse impact to this historic district of national significance. Therefore, Preserve Rhode Island recommends revising the project to better respect the extraordinary character of this storied neighborhood. We would be delighted to meet with you or representatives of Salve Regina University to consider ways of accomplishing this project without damaging the area irreparably,” writes Valerie Talmage, Executive Director of Preserve RI in a letter to the Newport Historic District Commission.

The Salve project is a major expansion in one of America’s most important historic areas. “Salve Regina University has a history of being a good steward of its historic properties. But in our view the current proposal fails to meet basic principles for the successful introduction of new construction in historic districts. As proposed, the project will have an adverse impact to the historic district, as well as to the William Watts Sherman House,” added Talmage in the letter.

The location is in the Bellevue and Ruggles Avenues are of historic Newport.

Others opposing the Salve project are Judy & Laurence Cutler, Museum Co-Founders of the National Museum of American Illustration and Frederick Law Olmsted Park at Vernon Court on Bellevue Avenue.

This is just the latest battle between neighbors in the area and a non-profit organization. For years the Newport Preservation Society faced extensive litigation over the plan to build a visitors’ center. That project was ultimately approved.

